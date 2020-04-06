The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday. Gov. Pete Ricketts has not issued a stay-at-home order for the city, or any area in Nebraska, but local leaders are encouraging residents to stay home "without being told to."
A man crosses an empty street in downtown Grand Island on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A drop box for ballots in downtown Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Junior Garrett shoots over his brother Elijah Garrett while their sister Camila holds down the hoop on Monday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt outside of Fonner Park in Grand Island on Monday. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy," he said. "I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Horses and jockeys compete at Fonner Park in Grand Island on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcia Uden, second from left, has story time with her grandchildren, from left, Morganne Roberts, Kallen Roberts, Kallie Kolwalski, Jackson Roberts, and Makenzie Kolwalski on Monday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A teddy bear in the window of a home in Grand Island. Many are putting teddy bears in their windows for teddy bear hunts.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Lu'Vaa Garrett plays with a glove her mother gave her on Monday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A school sign in Grand Island reminds people to wash their hands.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A farmer plows his field at midday Monday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park in Grand Island. Horse races are still being held despite the coronavirus pandemic.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Trevor Yoder, left, and Jacob Yoder play a game of tag with their RC cars on Monday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
The JBS Beef plant in Grand Island. Thirteen workers there have tested positive for the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALS
Playground equipment at Pier Park in Grand Island is wrapped in caution tape.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt holds a cigarette in his gloved hand in outside Fonner Park in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A jungle gym wrapped in caution tape warns off potential parkgoers at Pier Park in Grand Island on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Television screens inside the Fonner Park ticket office show horse races. Horse racing is one of the few sports that has not been canceled because of COVID-19.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Swings wrapped in caution tape ward off parkgoers at Ashley Park in Grand Island.
The Nebraska National Guard will be deployed to Grand Island this week to set up a temporary coronavirus testing tent.
The Grand Island medical community, Mayor Roger Steele and Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson have said a two-week stay-at-home order could help the area get a handle on its current outbreak.
At a press conference Monday, Anderson said Gov. Pete Ricketts doesn't favor that approach.
“He doesn’t think it’s the right time to do that, so that’s his responsibility,” she said. “Regardless, we all can still take that same type of action without being told to.”
Additional state resources are flowing to the central Nebraska area with a growing number of coronavirus cases. The state will provide more staff to track down those who came into contact with infected people, work with Grand Island employers on quarantining sick workers and communicate to the public the need to stay home and practice social distancing.
The state support comes as the local hospital gears up to treat more COVID-19 patients. It has set up a special respiratory care unit in a tent outside the emergency room.
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts, said local officials didn't specifically ask for a stay-at-home order on a Sunday conference call with the governor, "but we will take more restrictive steps if necessary."
At a White House press briefing Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising President Donald Trump on the pandemic, said Nebraska and Iowa are doing the functional equivalent of other states' stay-at-home orders.
One key difference is that stay-at-home, or shelter-in-place, orders mandate people to remain home, with exceptions for certain essential activities or jobs.
Ricketts, in consultation with health advisers, has resisted calls to impose a sweeping, statewide stay-at-home measure like those issued in a majority of other states. He has argued that Nebraska took early measures to contain the virus and has so far not seen anywhere near the spread of larger states like New York and California.
Testing in Nebraska, as in other states, has lagged, which may mask the true number of people infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Directed health measures ordered by Ricketts and Anderson have closed salons and dine-in areas at restaurants in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties and the rest of the state. The mayor closed the parks. Groups must be limited to 10 people, although Steele said Monday that he recommended avoiding gatherings altogether.
But only Ricketts has the authority to order stricter measures, Steele said.
The mayor said he also can’t shut down large employers with workers who have tested positive, like the JBS USA beef plant, because food production facilities are considered essential by the federal government.
Ricketts said Monday that he has talked to JBS executives but called meatpacking a critical industry needed to feed America right now.
Darcy Tromanhauser and Gloria Sarmiento of Nebraska Appleseed said meat and food processing facilities need to do more than check workers’ temperatures and encourage employees to spread out at lunch.
Workers should be spaced out on the production line, even if shift times need to be staggered; given masks; and have access to paid sick leave, they said.
“Some people, they don’t want to go to work, but they say, 'We need to feed our kids and family,'” said Sarmiento, a senior community educator and organizer who has talked to meat and poultry workers or affiliated groups in eight Nebraska communities, including Grand Island.
Some companies, like Cargill, say they're already taking those steps to protect workers and keep production facilities open.
Hall County, where Grand Island sits, has emerged as one of the coronavirus epicenters in Nebraska.
The county ranks second in known positive cases, only behind the far more populous Douglas County. A letter signed by 45 doctors and published in The World-Herald over the weekend begged for more testing and action.
The Central District Health Department counted 68 coronavirus cases Monday, with 64 in Hall County. That includes 13 workers at the beef plant.
In nearby Adams County, a child who has been in contact with one of those workers tested positive over the weekend.
“There is a dangerous, in fact deadly, virus loose in our community,” Steele said. “I need you all to do the right thing and practice social distancing."
Anderson said more information will be released this week on the new testing site, including hours and who can get tested there.
“This is an opportunity for us to actually determine the number of cases we have,” she said.
National Guard members helped test 162 residents and staffers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney last weekend. Two staffers at the state facility have tested positive so far.
St. Francis hospital in Grand Island, part of the CHI Health system, has treated several COVID-19 patients, including in its intensive care unit. Some have been put on ventilators, including one patient who recovered enough to be removed from breathing support, said hospital President Edward Hannon.
“The majority of patients are recovering at home and staying at home,” he said. “This isn’t necessarily a fatal disease. People can recover very well.”
The hospital recently procured three more ventilators from the CHI Health network, and now has 14 ventilators between the ICU and the neonatal intensive care unit, plus several anesthesia and CPAP machines.
The hospital could add 28 beds, expanding to a capacity of 157 beds, to care for additional patients. Every person entering the hospital — doctors, nurses, plumbers — is first screened for symptoms.
Health care workers at the Grand Island Clinic and three local long-term care facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus, but Hannon declined to say whether anyone at St. Francis has.
CHI Health is also translating COVID-19 materials into different languages, like Spanish and Arabic, and is expecting to put up billboards around town with tips to combat the spread.
Anderson has warned residents that local case numbers could keep climbing for the next two months, especially as more people get tested.
“How bad this actually gets depends on you and the steps you take today and every day for the next at least eight weeks,” she said. “So we ask your cooperation, and we thank you in advance for staying home.”
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.