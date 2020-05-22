We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The U.S. Forest Service this week reopened many of its recreational areas to additional camping in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado.

Tents and RVs are allowed, as is dispersed camping.

Forest Service lands are located near Halsey, Valentine and Chadron in Nebraska.

People who camp in national forests should generally be self-sufficient, including by bringing drinking water, said Loren Eaton, a recreation specialist at the agency. Vault toilets are available at most sites. Forest lands at Halsey include some flush toilets and drinking water. Visitors are asked to remove their own trash.

The Forest Service will clean and disinfect developed recreation sites twice weekly.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has also reopened many of its areas to tent and RV camping.

