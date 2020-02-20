A Lyons, Nebraska, man died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 77 near Oakland.
Colten Ruzicka, 31, was traveling north when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound payloader, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The driver of the payloader tried to avoid the collision, but Ruzicka's vehicle struck the driver's side near the rear.
The driver of the payloader was not injured. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m.
Oakland is about 60 miles north of Omaha.
