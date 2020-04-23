A man was killed and his wife was critically injured Thursday when their Volkswagen Jetta collided head-on with a Freightliner semitrailer truck.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 about 4 miles west of North Bend.

Domingo Gonzalez, 54, and his wife were thrown from their Jetta. He died at the scene and she was airlifted to a Lincoln hospital, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzalez is from Schuyler. His wife’s name was not immediately available.

The driver of the semi, Duane Chrisman, 57, of Omaha, was uninjured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 30 when the semi drifted into the path of the Jetta and the two collided. Chrisman was wearing a seat belt, but Gonzalez and his wife were not, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

