A 22-year-old man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash when a pickup truck slammed into an embankment just south of the Platte River in Kearney County.
Caleb Glendenning was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, according to a statement from the Kearney County Sheriff's Office. Glendenning was not wearing a seat belt, the statement said.
Deputies determined that Glendenning, a Kearney resident, was traveling west on W Road about 1½ miles west of Nebraska Highway 44 just before 7 p.m. The pickup left the roadway and went airborne over a culvert before striking the embankment.
The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Kearney County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.