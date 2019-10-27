A 22-year-old man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash when a pickup truck slammed into an embankment just south of the Platte River in Kearney County. 

Caleb Glendenning was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, according to a statement from the Kearney County Sheriff's Office. Glendenning was not wearing a seat belt, the statement said.  

Deputies determined that Glendenning, a Kearney resident, was traveling west on W Road about 1½ miles west of Nebraska Highway 44 just before 7 p.m. The pickup left the roadway and went airborne over a culvert before striking the embankment. 

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Kearney County Sheriff's Office during the investigation. 

