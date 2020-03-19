LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is proposing a $58.6 million emergency appropriations package in response to the novel coronavirus, and Nebraska lawmakers will likely reconvene Monday to take up the request.
The largest chunk of the proposal — $38.1 million — would go toward the state’s public health efforts, which are at the forefront of trying to respond to the potentially deadly virus. The plan would pay for personal protective equipment and other supplies, as well as staff and technology support for local health departments.
Another $17 million would be used to beef up staffing at the Department of Health and Human Services, particularly in epidemiology, and to cover costs for overtime and additional staff at state-run care facilities, including the state veterans homes.
More than $3 million would go to improving the state’s ability to test for the virus that causes COVID-19, while another $344,000 would be used to set up a system that health officials and county emergency managers could use to share information and resources.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk said he wants to bring lawmakers back Monday but will not make a decision until Friday afternoon, after a briefing about the emergency request. The briefing will be done by conference call.
“If people have reached a consensus to move forward, we would convene,” he said.
State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, said that the emergency request was about what she had expected and that it probably won’t be the last.
“This is the emergency appropriation for what’s necessary now,” she said. It’s the beginning, not the end, of the state’s policy response.”
She said more funds might be needed to help low-income families weather the economic havoc created by coronavirus layoffs. She mentioned additional flexibility in food stamp and Medicaid assistance, as well as loans and grants for struggling small businesses.
Bolz also expressed gratitude that the state’s “rainy day fund” has been replenished.
Scheer said he intends on a brief agenda if lawmakers do meet. The plan would be to amend a bill already at the second stage of debate, then advance it to the final round of debate Monday. Under legislative rules, the bill would lay over on Tuesday and a final vote would be taken Wednesday.
Scheer said the measure would be passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to take effect as soon as signed into law by the governor.
