LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers opened the 2020 session of the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday with the introduction of dozens of new proposals, including a measure to ban so-called "dismemberment abortions."
Legislative Bill 814 was offered by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, along with 21 co-sponsors. The bill would ban the most common method used during abortions performed during the second trimester of a woman's pregnancy, in which a fetus is removed in pieces.
"I have introduced a bill this morning that will end the practice of a brutal and unthinkable abortion method here in Nebraska," Geist said.
Such a measure is sure to generate controversy and take up time during the 60-day session. Abortion rights supporters said it could endanger women and would be unconstitutional.
A major property tax relief bill, however, did not get dropped Wednesday because it needed some last-minute tinkering, according to State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.
Property tax relief and addressing the state's overcrowded prisons are expected to top the agenda during the 2020 session. Higher-than-expected state income and sales tax revenue has allowed lawmakers some extra funds to work with. The question is, will it be used to lower property taxes? Or will it be used for other priorities, including new prisons or better reimbursement for social services.
The 2020 session will also mark the last for State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who has represented North Omaha since 1971, except for a four-year break in 2009-13 that was due to term limits.
The 82-year-old, self-proclaimed "defender of the downtrodden" is term-limited again and cannot run for re-election in 2020, and has said he won't seek to recapture his seat in 2024.
Chambers declined a request for an interview about his final session, saying he was too busy working on issues. But he was the first senator to speak after the 2020 session began shortly after 10 a.m.
"I can never let the Legislature begin without having a few words to say," he started.
He used the rest of his time to berate state senators and Gov. Pete Ricketts for their loyalty to President Donald Trump, calling him "petty, demented and vindictive." Chambers also criticized ministers and the religious who support Trump.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
