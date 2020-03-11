LINCOLN — A proposal to spend $52 million to build a new work-release facility in Omaha was shot down Wednesday by state lawmakers amid questions about whether Corrections Department officials would actually use the money and build a prison.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha raised the issue during debate on a related bill, saying that the Legislature needs to address the state’s prison overcrowding “crisis” because it’s not being seriously addressed right now.
“This is something we’ve been kicking down the road for probably 15 years,” Lathrop said. “I think we should include it in the budget.”
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said he doesn’t have enough inmates that qualify for such a low-risk, work-release facility. Last month, Frakes unveiled a “request for information” to look at construction of a 1,600-bed prison that would be built by a private firm and then leased back to the state.
Lathrop, however, said such an information request wasn’t really “a plan,” and even if the process resulted in moving ahead with a new prison, it would take four to five years before it opened and, with the inmate population projected to grow by 200 a year, action needs to be swifter.
“The question is, are we going to try and build our way out of this, or do something smarter,” he said.
Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the Appropriations Committee, told lawmakers that leasing a prison would likely cost $50 million to $70 million a year, an expense that needs to be weighed against other budget priorities like property tax relief and workforce development.
Last fall, Frakes said that state prisons were within 150 inmates of full capacity. With recent growth in inmates, that number is about 120, Lathrop said. Nebraska and Alabama have the most crowded prison systems in the country. Alabama is under federal court order to address its overcrowding.
State prisons house about 2,000 more inmates than they were designed to hold, which has spawned a federal lawsuit that holds the possibility that a federal judge orders the release of hundreds of inmates. A state law also requires an “overcrowding emergency” to be ordered on July 1 if overcrowding isn’t reduced to 140% of capacity, which officials say is unlikely. An overcrowding emergency triggers a new review of whether prisoners not deemed to be a threat should be released immediately.
Lathrop said that solving the overcrowding crisis requires not only building a new prison more quickly, but adopting sentencing reforms to reduce the inflow of inmates. Several conservative states, he said, have reduced sentences on nonviolent crime to avoid building expensive prisons.
The war on crime, which saw sentences increased for many crimes, is what has caused the overcrowding, Lathrop said. “Now we’re paying the price,” he said.
But other senators questioned whether corrections would use the money if approved by state lawmakers, and said approving a $52 million expenditure required more debate.
In the end, lawmakers voted 14-13 on Lathrop’s amendment, which was far short of the 25 needed. The nine members of the Appropriations Committee did not vote on the amendment, which is the practice of that committee on matters that they did not include in their proposed budget.
Lathrop said he’ll now focus on sentencing reforms to address overcrowding.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
