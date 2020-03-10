LINCOLN — Thanks to some legislative gymnastics, state lawmakers will get another chance to debate a much-amended property tax relief proposal.
Further debate on an initial tax relief proposal, Legislative Bill 974, had been blocked since Feb. 20 because backers couldn’t show they had 33 votes to overcome an expected filibuster.
But on Tuesday, a legislative committee found a way around that blockade, pushing a 75-page amendment into a noncontroversial cleanup bill, LB 1106.
A debate over the legislative transplant could happen as early as next week.
“People want good schools but they also want property tax relief, and this bill does both,” said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the primary architect of the proposal.
But Linehan said she was unsure whether the new plan — which contains a couple of sweeteners sought by school districts — can get the 33 votes that the first plan didn’t.
She expressed hope, however, that changes made Tuesday would bring more support for the bill, which, several sources have said, had a solid 20 opponents in the 49-senator unicameral Legislature.
One change reduces by smaller increments the aid sent to a school district when a student transfers into that school from outside the district.
Initially, that “option” aid would have dropped from $10,000 per student to $6,730 in the first year, which would have financially hurt schools that have a high number of option students, such as Westside, Bellevue, Cedar Bluffs and Grand Island Northwest. Under LB 1106, the option aid would drop to $8,000 in the second year, then to $6,730 in the third.
In another change made Tuesday, the proposed lid on school spending increases was set at 2% a year. That, Linehan said, addressed concerns by schools that it would have been hard to budget under the original proposal, which based spending growth on increases in the consumer price index.
The vote by the Revenue Committee to push the property tax relief plan into a new bill, LB 1106, was 6-1, with Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue the lone no vote and Sen. John McCollister of Omaha absent.
McCollister later filed a no vote on the bill. He said it was “certainly better, but I still don’t think it will carry the day.”
Crawford said the newly amended plan doesn’t address the core complaints that school officials have with the proposal. Those include eliminating “averaging adjustment” funding that benefits the state’s largest schools and making school districts more reliant on state aid, which leaves them vulnerable to funding cuts when state tax revenues go flat or decline.
“I don’t think the changes are enough to get to 33 votes,” Crawford said.
It takes only 25 votes of the 49 state senators to advance or pass a bill. But in recent years, filibusters have greeted most of the Legislature’s most controversial bills. To overcome a filibuster requires 33 votes, or two-thirds of the body.
LB 974, the original tax relief plan, has generated controversy and opposition. A number of school organizations oppose it, saying that while they want property tax relief, the proposal would do it at the expense of quality education, by reducing funding for K-12 schools. They question whether the state can sustain a higher level of funding for local education, given the ups and downs of state tax revenue.
Linehan, as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts, have fired back, saying that past increases in state aid haven’t translated into lower property taxes, and the only way to ensure that it does is through a tougher limit on spending growth.
On Tuesday, Linehan said that the existing 2.5% lid on school spending hasn’t worked. She produced a spreadsheet showing that school spending has risen an average of 4.1% a year over the past 30 years despite a three-fold hike in state aid, which is now just above $1 billion a year.
Under LB 974 as well as the new bill, LB 1106, an additional $520 million in state aid to K-12 schools would be distributed over the next three years, addressing what Linehan and others have said is Nebraska’s low level of state support for local education. For the first time, “foundation aid” would be sent to each school district in the state on a per-pupil basis, beginning with $703 per student in the first year and increasing to $2,341 per student by the third year. That would send an infusion of state aid to rural districts, which are largely reliant on property taxes paid by farmers, who say Nebraska’s high taxes make them uncompetitive.
To reduce local property taxes, the valuation of property that can be taxed to support schools would be reduced — agricultural land would drop from 75% of actual value to 55%, and residential and commercial property would be reduced from 100% to 87%.
The initially stated goal of the property tax plan was to reduce the average taxpayer cost of supporting local schools by 15%, though amendments have reduced that.
But Linehan had another spreadsheet Tuesday showing that the property tax decline in the Omaha school district would average 2.5% a year over the first three years, and the reduction in Millard would average 0%.
Urban districts, which have received the bulk of state aid under the current system, won’t see as big property tax reductions as districts that haven’t received much state aid, the senator said.
“I think most people will be happy if their taxes don’t go up,” Linehan said.
