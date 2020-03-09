The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Teachers and students
Nebraska lawmakers voted Monday to advance the first part of a package of measures targeting sexual misconduct by teachers and other educators.
Legislative Bill 1080, introduced by State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, cleared first-round consideration on a 39-0 vote. The bill would require Nebraska schools to adopt policies prohibiting sexual contact between educators and students or former students for up to a year after they left school.
The bill sets out what the policies would have to cover, including a description of what conduct is inappropriate between students and teachers, other school employees and student teachers. Policies also would have to describe the consequences for violations, which could include firing and referral to law enforcement, state child abuse officials and officials who oversee teacher certification.
Lathrop said the bill stemmed from the experience of a Grand Island mother whose daughter was groomed for sex by a substitute teacher. It gained further momentum from a World-Herald series that focused on sexual misconduct by educators.
He said the problems involve only a small number of the state’s educators. The World-Herald found that, on average, 10 Nebraska educators are caught each year engaging in inappropriate sexual communication or contact with students.
“Even a few of these cases are too many,” Lathrop said.
Legislation making it a crime for an educator to have sex with a high school student, regardless of age, is expected in the second part of the package.
Hair discrimination
Laws barring job discrimination based on race would specifically protect people who wear their hair in natural styles under a bill given first-round approval in the Legislature on Monday.
LB 1060, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, aims to help African Americans who leave their hair natural or adopt hairstyles that protect their hair. Such styles include braids, locks and twists.
She said the bill would make Nebraska a more inclusive and welcoming state and encourage people to work here. Similar laws have been adopted in six other states, with legislation pending in others.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said numerous people wrote letters or testified at the public hearing about experiences in the workplace where they had been required to change their hair, whether it be straightening it, cutting it short or cutting off braids and dreadlocks. She noted that treatments used to straighten African American hair are costly, potentially cancer-causing and can damage the hair.
But other senators questioned the need for the change. Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair objected to the government telling employers what to do. He also said the proposal could lead to other demands by employees.
“What if you have Viking heritage and want to wear a mohawk?” he asked. “Where does it stop?”
Truth in health care advertising
Patients would get some protection against misleading promotions by hospitals and other health care facilities under a bill amended and advanced on Monday.
LB 774, as amended, bars health care facilities from saying or implying that they are a network provider with a health insurer unless they actually have an agreement to be a network provider. Typically, insurers cover a larger portion of the bills for network providers.
In particular, the bill would prohibit facilities from saying they “accept any health insurer” or displaying the logo of a health insurer if they are not in the insurer’s network.
Sen. John Arch of La Vista said facilities cause confusion by saying they accept all insurance. Patients commonly believe that means the facilities are network providers and are surprised when they receive the bill.
Controversial appointment
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday defended his appointment of a leading anti-medical marijuana leader to the State Board of Health, saying that former State Sen. John Kuehn, a veterinarian, is a great addition.
He sidestepped a question about why he didn’t appoint another well-qualified candidate who had applied for the job 18 months ago.
Kuehn, an ally of Ricketts, did not formally apply for the post, but was recruited by the Ricketts administration. Micah Kohles, a veterinarian in Omaha and the past president of the State Board of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, said his formal application, filed 18 months ago, had been supported by his state senator and recommended by the past veterinarian on the Health Board.
But, Kohles said, he’d been told by the Governor’s Office that his application had been held up to await the appointment of a new state health director.
In the end, Kuehn, a Republican and a college professor, got the appointment over Kohles, who is a Democrat.
Some state lawmakers had criticized the appointment of Kuehn last week, questioning whether his views as co-chair of an anti-medical marijuana group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, would hinder implementation of the legalization of medical marijuana, if approved by voters in November.
Ricketts, when asked Monday, said it wasn’t “inevitable” that voters would approve legalization of medical marijuana if, as some expect, it qualifies for the ballot. He added that it was his option to decide who to appoint.
The Republican governor also defended his administration’s implementation of Medicaid expansion, which was passed by voters in November 2018 but is not scheduled to launch until Oct. 1.
No one, Ricketts said, has come forward to show how that implementation could have been done any sooner.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a co-chair of the medical marijuana ballot initiation, accused Ricketts of violating state law because of the slow implementation of Medicaid expansion. Kuehn’s appointment, he argued last week, could lead to the same sort of delay for medical marijuana.
