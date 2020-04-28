We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Nebraska and Iowa officials are warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work.

The issue could arise as both states move to loosen restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans to let restaurants open dining areas and allow hair salons, barbershops and other close contact businesses to reopen, starting Monday. The announcement applies to 59 of the state's 93 counties, including the Omaha metro area.

Statewide, he is allowing health care providers to do elective surgeries and procedures and allowing weddings, funerals and religious services to be held.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of that state’s 99 counties Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Labor issued a reminder to workers that not going back to work when called could be considered fraud. Workers who refuse to work out of fear of infection, unless they have a doctor's note, would be considered to have quit without good cause. That would make them ineligible for unemployment benefits.

However, on Monday, Ricketts advised workers with medical conditions that put them at higher risk from the virus to stay home. He said they should talk to their employers and ask that their employer not call them back to work so they could continue getting benefits.

Labor Commissioner John Albin said that unemployment benefits are intended for people who are not working or had their hours cut back through no fault of their own.

"We investigate all reported instances where a worker is suspected of refusing work in order to collect unemployment," he said. "The department has set up an email account, NDOL.UIworkrefusal@nebraska.gov, to report suspected fraud of this nature."

