LINCOLN — An “11th commandment” popularized by President Ronald Reagan stated that “thou shall not speak ill of another Republican.”
That’s gone out the window in a state legislative race in southeast Nebraska, where the Nebraska Republican Party is attacking a GOP candidate for “going Lincoln” and siding with “radical” State Sen. Ernie Chambers.
The candidate targeted, Janet Palmtag, a 58-year-old businesswoman from Nebraska City, said she’s disappointed by the negative radio ad, adding that it isn’t true.
“People in our area know that I’ve been a very, very loyal Republican,” said Palmtag, who is endorsed by a long list of Republicans, led by former Gov. Dave Heineman, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and former Secretary of State John Gale.
But Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the state GOP, said the ad and a similar mailer were produced because Palmtag is a “meaningful” challenger to incumbent State Sen. Julie Slama, a 23-year-old law school student from Peru, who was named national Legislator of the Year by the Young Republican National Federation in 2019.
Hamilton rejected suspicions that the attacks were spawned by the support of Slama by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed Slama, a former campaign aide, to fill a vacancy in southeast Nebraska’s 1st Legislative District in January 2019.
While the state party does work with Ricketts’ office, Hamilton said the ad and mailer were produced because Slama has been “consistent” in support of GOP issues and “because of the things Janice has said.” Slama was also endorsed by the state central committee during a meeting in August, though that vote considered only incumbents.
“We want to make sure (Slama) is back,” Hamilton said. “If (the messages are) negative, so be it. We just want to make sure voters in that area are aware of what (Palmtag) has done.”
The attacks throw another bit of spice into an already spicy race that has split Republican loyalists into two camps — those who back a candidate supported by Gov. Ricketts versus those who back one supported by former Gov. Heineman.
There’s a third Republican on the ballot, Dennis Schaardt, a 54-year-old Pawnee County Board member and owner of a Table Rock meat locker who admits that he’s the dark horse. Schaardt, who says he understands agriculture better than the two other candidates, said the negative ad seems like a desperation tactic and makes the party look bad.
“I like Julie. She’s a very smart girl, but everything she’s doing is voting with Pete Ricketts,” Schaardt said. “If that’s what southeast Nebraska wants, then she’ll get elected.”
The radio ad quotes Palmtag saying “we just don’t have a lot going for us” more than once and states that she doesn’t believe in southeast Nebraska. It also says she supports taxpayer benefits for “three-time felons” and “burdensome regulations.” The mailer accuses Palmtag of siding with “liberals in Lincoln.”
Palmtag, who has served on the State Economic Development Commission and several civic organizations in her area, said the radio ad quote was recorded “by an uninvited guest” at a meeting with teachers and was taken out of context — she said she had remarked that, compared with Omaha and Lincoln, her southeast Nebraska district doesn’t have “a lot” in terms of economic development support for housing and workforce development.
She said she did agree with Chambers’ criticism of the 30% salary increase that Ricketts recently granted for State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, but she didn’t understand the origin of the other slams in that ad.
“I’ve never gotten a 30% raise,” Palmtag said. She has questioned whether the current administration is doing enough to reduce prison overcrowding and supports adding more drug courts.
Heineman, who left office in 2015 because of term limits, also criticized the ad, calling it “despicable and disgusting,” and saying the state GOP leadership should be ashamed for smearing a longtime Republican volunteer.
A request for comment from Ricketts was referred to Hamilton, the GOP official. But the current governor has not been bashful about supporting some Republican legislative candidates over others from the GOP. In 2016, his financial support, and attack ads by independent groups, helped defeat incumbent State Sens. Les Seiler, Al Davis and Jerry Johnson, who had differed with Ricketts on some issues.
Lowering property taxes is the major issue in the mostly rural district, which includes all of Nemaha, Richardson, Pawnee and Johnson Counties, and most of Otoe County. Nebraska City, Syracuse, Falls City and Auburn are the major communities in the district.
The race is shaping up as an expensive one. Slama’s latest campaign finance report showed contributions of $93,000, including $5,000 each from Ricketts and two state senators, Dan Hughes and Curt Friesen, as well as smaller amounts from former Gov. Kay Orr and former State Attorney General Jon Bruning.
Palmtag reported raising $71,000, including $27,500 from the Nebraska Realtors Association and $5,000 from Heineman’s campaign committee. She also got financial backing from former State Sen. Dave Pankonin, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and Hal Daub, who is a former NU regent, Omaha mayor and U.S. House member.
Schaardt reported raising $7,900; $7,600 was his own money.
Schaardt emphasized that he’s the only candidate in the race who’s won an election and that his service on the Table Rock Village Board and Pawnee County Board makes him best suited to work out a compromise with urban senators to provide property tax relief.
“Everybody I talk to, it’s all about taxes,” he said. “It’s broken and it needs to get fixed.”
Palmtag said that “life experiences” are important, such as running a real estate business, raising a family and serving on community boards, including the state advisory council to the president of the University of Nebraska. That, she said, gives her a deeper background to address issues like property tax relief.
“I believe I can bring a voice of reason, and common sense. I will not bring partisan politics into an important issue like tax relief,” she said.
One of Palmtag’s campaign slogans is “People over Politics,” which Palmtag said is a commentary on the overall Legislature, not on Slama.
“I will not go negative, (though) I will defend myself,” Palmtag said. “Negative ads are the reason a lot of good people don’t run, and we desperately need good leadership now.”
Slama’s Facebook page features a video of her firing a pistol at a target, while Palmtag’s has a picture of her shooting a bow and arrow.
In her two sessions in the Legislature, Slama has been active in floor debate and was successful in getting a bill on civic education passed that had been blocked by partisan bickering. She also sponsored a bill that toughened penalties on human trafficking.
A graduate of Yale University, she had worked as a public relations aide for Ricketts during his 2018 reelection campaign before she was tapped to fill a vacancy created when Sen. Dan Watermeier was elected to the Public Service Commission.
When she was appointed at age 22, she became the youngest female state senator in Nebraska’s history. On property tax relief, she has said she supports incremental progress and opposes raising other taxes to lower property taxes.
Several phone calls, texts and emails since Friday were unsuccessful in obtaining an interview with Slama for this story.
