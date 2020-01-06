LINCOLN — Top state officials said Monday that Nebraskans have made great strides in combating human trafficking in recent years.
As evidence, Attorney General Doug Peterson pointed to the A grade that Nebraska earned for its sex trafficking laws in the most recent state rankings by Shared Hope International.
The organization gave Nebraska a score of 91 out of a possible 102.5 in its 2019 report. Just eight years earlier, the state received a failing grade from the same organization, which started publishing state-by-state legislative reports in 2011.
“Nebraska has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to tackling the scourge of human trafficking,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “From law enforcement agencies to community groups to members of the media, everyone has stepped up.
"Thanks to our team effort, Nebraska continues to raise awareness and make progress towards ending the great evil of human trafficking, which is a modern form of slavery,” he said while proclaiming January to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the state.
Nebraska first defined and criminalized human trafficking in a 2006 state law. But progress was slow until 2012, when the Governor's Task Force on Human Trafficking was established and a new state law began to define sex trafficking and labor trafficking for adults and minors.
Neither Ricketts nor Peterson said they plan to push for additional legal changes this year. Ricketts said the focus now needs to be on educating more people about trafficking and about the signs that a person may be a trafficking victim. Those signs include people not being allowed to control their identification or to have a cellphone or some awkwardness in social situations.
The attorney general on Monday released a series of videos for the public about recognizing the signs of trafficking and reporting it.
Peterson said the focus also needs to be on finding and prosecuting trafficking cases. Discovering sex trafficking can be difficult because so much of it operates out of the public eye, such as on the darkweb.
But Glen Parks, coordinator of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force, said uncovering labor trafficking can be even more difficult because labor traffickers are not as likely to advertise for customers and because many victims of labor trafficking are foreign nationals. They may not speak English and may be afraid of being turned over to immigration officials if they object to their treatment.
