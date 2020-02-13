The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission could offer promotional discounts on park entry permits, hunting and fishing permits and habitat stamps under a bill passed 41-0 Thursday by the Legislature.

Legislative Bill 287, introduced by Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, makes a number of changes to game and parks laws. Among them, the bill would allow the commission to temporarily reduce various charges for specific events or during certain time periods.

It would allow for an increase in the cost of nonresident park permits. It would allow hunters to buy preference points for deer, elk and antelope permits. The points would allow people to bypass the random drawing for permits. People wanting to fish for paddlefish also could buy preference points.

