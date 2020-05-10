LINCOLN — The headlines from prisons across the country are alarming:
“Nearly 80% of inmates have COVID-19 at two Ohio prisons”
“3 more inmates die at Chino prison”
“Over 5,000 corrections officers have contracted COVID-19”
In Nebraska, only eight staffers had tested positive for coronavirus as of Saturday and no inmates had been confirmed infected. Three inmates who may have had contact with an infected staffer were being tested as a precaution, officials said Saturday.
At this point, according to an inmate, a corrections corporal and a union official, it’s hard to tell if that’s because of dumb luck or increased vigilance.
While all three had some good things to say about precautions being taken behind bars — increased sanitizing, temperature checks, wearing of masks and separating inmates when possible — all three also called for increased steps to ensure that Nebraska prisons don’t suffer the dire and deadly consequences suffered in other corrections systems.
The Nebraska department, which is the second-worst overcrowded system in the country, has barred visitors since March 16 and required all staff to wear cloth masks for five weeks. Older, more vulnerable inmates have been separated from other prisoners, and groups in gyms and lunch rooms have been reduced and separated, though not below the 10-person limit touted by Gov. Pete Ricketts for the outside world.
New arrivals are isolated for 14 days to ensure they’re not bringing in the virus, though inmates being transferred between prisons — who some think could carry COVID-19 from one institution to the next — are not. And Nebraska officials have rejected calls to release vulnerable inmates, which some states have done.
Overall, while advocates, families of inmates and a prison watchdog acknowledge that Nebraska has been fortunate so far, all worry that without testing inmates and staff, there’s no idea how many people behind bars might be asymptomatic carriers of the highly contagious disease. It’s ludicrous to believe that no inmates are infected, they maintain.
“Without a single (inmate) test in Nebraska, we’re all sort of in the dark,” said Danielle Conrad of the ACLU of Nebraska, which has sued the state for its overcrowded prisons.
The mother of one inmate, who asked to be unnamed to avoid repercussions against her son, said she’s pleaded with corrections officials and called Ricketts’ radio show to urge testing of inmates.
“Not all of them were sentenced there to die,” she said.
Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said that inmates are being monitored for possible testing, but that “the criteria for testing depends on the individual, because each person is likely to present with different symptoms.”
For instance, having a fever by itself is not enough, Strimple said. Other vital signs are also checked, she said, to determine an inmate’s illness and the appropriate testing and treatment.
Behind the walls of the Omaha Correctional Center, several inmates have had coughs and mild fevers, according to inmate Jose Rodriguez. But instead of being tested, he said, “all they do is send them back to their room and say, ‘we’ll keep an eye on you.’ ”
Rodriguez said he worries that inmates who transfer in from the State Penitentiary in Lincoln might have come in contact with the six staffers there who tested positive. But so far, he said, no inmates at his facility have shown full-blown symptoms, and his unit is sanitized regularly with a bleach solution by teams of inmates who can get $8-a-week bonuses (on top of $6-a-day pay) for doing the extra work.
“I guess God is smiling on OCC, and I hope he continues to smile on OCC,” Rodriguez said. “If it does get in here, there’s no way to control it.”
Gary Young, attorney for the union that represents security staff in prisons, said his members have been requesting, without luck, to be provided the more protective N95 masks when working around inmates who have been isolated or who are suspected to be COVID-19 positive.
Last week, staff and inmates who work in the laundry and wood shop at the Tecumseh State Prison were told that they could no longer wear N95 respirator masks. The heavier masks had been regularly used in their jobs, which involved washing soiled bedding from hospitals and prisons, and sawing, sanding and staining lumber that is turned into furniture.
Strimple said the department is following federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the use of N95 masks, which says masks should be used only when dealing with individuals who are symptomatic, in quarantine or in medical isolation.
It was determined that for “the majority” of situations in the laundry and shop, the “valuable” masks were not required, she said. A YouTube video posted by the Corrections Department states that N95 masks “must be reserved for health care workers and first responders.”
Staffers who supervise inmates in prison were initially provided cloth masks sewn by inmates using surplus prisoner jumpsuits. The bright orange masks weren’t received well by corrections officers, because the material is used for inmate clothing and didn’t fit right. One staffer said it was also disrespectful.
A Lincoln church group stepped in and produced 750 better-fitting cloth masks in the blue-and-gold colors of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents corrections security staff. Still, Young said that providing N95 masks would give workers more “confidence” when doing temperature checks or dealing with inmates who are confined in cells.
“They want the best protection that’s available,” Young said. “But right now, the word from the administration is that they’re following the CDC guide closely.”
The prison corporal — who asked that her name not be disclosed because the department has ordered staff to not talk to reporters or state legislators — said there’s concern every time an inmate is transferred into her facility from the State Penitentiary.
“I would hope and pray that they didn’t have any contact with the staff that tested positive,” said the longtime prison worker, who lives with two elderly parents. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to bring COVID home and kill them.”
The corporal said that she’d like to see all staff and inmates at the state penitentiary tested, though she knows test kits are in short supply. Testing, she said, would reveal how many, if any, staffers and inmates may be asymptomatic spreaders of the virus.
She said she knows staffers who got very sick but tested negative after visiting their doctor. Now, she said, workers are being told to sign up for TestNebraska, the state’s recently launched testing COVID-19 program. After filling out the online assessment, she said she was approved for testing, but, at the time, there wasn’t a test site in Lincoln (one opened Friday).
Overall, though, the prison worker said she’s been impressed by the steps taken by the department: All staff and inmates must be temperature tested when they enter or exit the Lincoln prison facility where she works; hand-washing stations are in place outside and just inside the front door; and inmate cleaning teams work “round the clock” to sanitize surfaces.
Nearly all inmates are wearing the inmate-made cloth masks provided to them, she said, unless possibly when a staffer isn’t looking.
“I do have to give kudos to (State Corrections Director Scott) Frakes,” the corporal said. “But is it because we’re doing a good job or because we have more cows than people? We’re not living on top of each other like in New York.”
Rodriguez, the inmate in Omaha, said one of the biggest problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak is that regular health care has been suspended. A cellmate, he said, hasn’t been able to get heart problems addressed and another inmate has a shoulder issue that’s gone untreated.
“Every day I wake up, it’s like Russian roulette or shooting craps,” he said, “but so far so good.”
Strimple, the department spokeswoman, said that there’s been reduced access to medical care provided outside of the prison but no change in the level of care provided within prisons.
She said she couldn’t say why other corrections systems have been hit much harder than Nebraska’s, but pointed out that Frakes ran a 2,500-bed prison in Washington state during the H1N1 pandemic a decade ago and that a flu pandemic plan had been put in place to deal with a surge in that illness over the past winter, better preparing the agency.
“Aggressive” and early actions, Strimple said, were taken to limit and then end visitation, and a pandemic operations center was opened in mid-March. Free soap was given to inmates to encourage extra hand washing, masks were distributed, and a system to trace who came into contract with an infected person was set up, she said.
Last week, Frakes sent a message to prison staff and inmates, saying that while the steps to prevent COVID-19 from invading Nebraska’s prisons have been “difficult and stressful,” they’ve been very successful.
If there’s a “clear indication” that infection rates are falling, he said that some restrictions might be relaxed, but until a vaccine is developed, wearing masks, social distancing and “high sanitation standards are here to stay.”
