LINCOLN — Nebraska already has one of the most overcrowded prison systems in the country; now it also has one of the best-paid corrections directors.
On Jan. 1, Gov. Pete Ricketts granted a 30% raise for State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, upping his annual pay from $192,000 to $250,000.
The increase makes Frakes, who has held the job for five years, among the highest-paid state prison chiefs in the nation. It also puts him just behind the head of the Nebraska Investment Council as having the biggest salary of state agency directors.
By comparison, neighboring Iowa and Kansas pay their state corrections directors yearly salaries of $154,300 and $140,000, respectively. California, which has more than 20 times as many inmates as Nebraska, pays its corrections chief $265,900 a year. And Washington state, where Frakes was a longtime prison administrator before coming to Nebraska, pays its secretary of corrections $186,900.
State employees in Nebraska were granted a 2% wage increase for the current fiscal year, with an opportunity for an additional 0.3% merit increase. However, front-line corrections corporals and caseworkers were given an 8.4% salary bump in January as well as long-sought step increases for longevity after negotiations between the union representing corrections officers and the Ricketts administration.
While two state senators criticized the steep salary increase as unjustified and “obscene” while Nebraska’s prisons continue to struggle with overcrowding and high employee turnover, a spokesman for the governor said several other states grappling with prison problems “would love to have Scott Frakes.”
“Six years ago Governor Ricketts took over a Corrections Department in crisis,” said spokesman Taylor Gage. “Now that the department is trending in a positive direction with increased capacity, reduced staff turnover, and more rehabilitative outcomes for inmates, Governor Ricketts wanted to acknowledge Scott’s successes, and wanted the continuity of Scott’s leadership at the department through the governor’s second term.”
Gage did not respond to a question about whether the raise was offered because Frakes was about to retire, as was widely rumored last fall. And the Corrections Department did not respond to a request for comment from Frakes.
But Kevin Kempf, executive director of the Idaho-based Correctional Leaders Association, said that Frakes is one of the best prison directors in the nation and is performing an extremely challenging, 24/7 kind of job.
“The stress of politics, unions, inmate families, staff, disturbances, threats against your life, constant need for security, low pay, and an average tenure of less than three years is unique to any other leadership role in state government,” Kempf said, calling corrections directors underpaid and underappreciated.
State Sens. Steve Lathrop and Ernie Chambers, both of Omaha, expressed surprise at the raise, given the continuing problems within state prisons, such as the overcrowding — the second-worst in the nation — and staff shortages, which have cost millions in overtime expenses and have forced Corrections to ship officers in vans from Omaha to fill vacant posts.
Chambers, a frequent critic of Frakes, called the raise “obscene” and “immoral,” and pledged to filibuster the state budget unless $50,000 is deducted from the Governor’s Office budget to help cover Frakes’ raise.
“I cannot believe what you are telling me,” said Chambers, when informed of the salary increase. “I see this as the governor rewarding incompetency.”
Lathrop, who has led more than one legislative study into the problems in the Department of Correctional Services, said he couldn’t imagine “what metric” the governor used to justify such a large salary increase.
“(Frakes) has presented no plan for alleviating the overcrowding, and has demonstrated an unwillingness to work with the Legislature to find solutions,” the senator said. “I can’t conceive of a reason to give someone a $60,000 raise when our prison staffing is out of whack and our prisons are number one or number two in the nation in overcrowding.”
Nebraska’s 10 prisons currently hold about 2,000 more inmates than their design capacity of 3,535, and have hovered near 160% of capacity in recent months. The state faces a federal civil rights lawsuit, for inadequate health and mental health care for the crowding, and is looking at spending upward of $240 million to build a new prison.
Alabama, whose prisons stood at 170% of capacity on Jan. 1, already faces federal intervention to build more prisons or release more inmates.
But Gage, the governor’s spokesman, said Frakes cannot be blamed for prison overcrowding. He has no control over the number of inmates sent to prison, Gage said. A recent World-Herald story detailed how an increase in felony cases was likely a key driver in the worsening prison overcrowding in Nebraska.
Lathrop, who heads the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which oversees state prisons, said that lawmakers stand ready to help with overcrowding, but Frakes has been unwilling to offer or support policy changes that would do that.
Overall, the senator said he’s frustrated by the lack of urgency shown by the administration to the looming July 1 deadline when the state will be forced to declare a “prison overcrowding emergency,” and begin reviewing hundreds of inmates for possible release on parole.
Chambers said that too many inmates who are parole eligible haven’t received their required programming while in prison, a problem that he pins on Frakes.
Gage, however, said the overcrowding emergency is mostly out of Frakes’ hands. The State Board of Parole — not Corrections — is the agency that will review who can and who cannot be released, he said.
One former Nebraska prison warden, Dennis Bakewell, said that given the risks faced by prison employees, the raise for Frakes wasn’t unreasonable. Corrections employees, from the front line to the top office, have been underpaid for years, Bakewell said. The state prison system, overall, was underfunded for more than a decade, he said.
“Corrections is a hard way to make a living,” Bakewell said. “People are taking risks for their personal safety every single day. It’s an environment not everyone wants to work in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.