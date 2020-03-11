Five more cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Nebraska Wednesday evening, bringing to 10 the total number in the state.
Of those 10 cases, one includes a teenager. The 16-year-old boy is from Crofton, Nebraska, and authorities aren’t certain how he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The five new cases are close family members of a Douglas County woman who was found to have the disease on Tuesday. The woman, who is in her 40s, recently traveled to California and Nevada. The five live in Douglas County, and family members are self-isolating at home, according to state officials.
“These cases stem from family contact and are not considered community spread,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
So far, health officials have not determined that community spread is occurring in Nebraska.
They have launched a search to determine how the Crofton High School student contracted the illness and find the people who may have had contact with him.
The student hadn’t traveled recently and isn’t believed to have visited the Fremont YMCA where an Omaha woman with the coronavirus disease played in a Special Olympics tournament on Feb. 29, according to Roger Wiese, the executive director of the North Central District Health Department.
But the boy did attend two games at the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week before his diagnosis was known.
By Julie Anderson and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
The student is believed to have attended two basketball games during the high school girls state basketball tournament on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website.
The games were the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast game at 7 p.m. hosted at Lincoln North Star High.
Community members and onlookers may have been exposed to the virus in the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections. The student is also believed to have stepped onto the basketball court after the 9 a.m. game to hug family members.
The school district said possible exposure may have also occurred at Crofton Elementary School, among fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students and staff who attended school on March 10 and St. Rose of Lima middle schoolers.
The two Lincoln high schools where the games were held did not hold classes on March 5, and all Lincoln public schools are on spring break this week.
Crofton Community Schools closed for the rest of the week as a result. More closures soon followed: St. Rose of Lima in Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Hartington Cedar Catholic School, West Catholic Elementary, East Catholic Elementary and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Hartington all canceled classes.
Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools dismissed students at noon Wednesday and said school would be closed for the rest of the week. Students were sent home with iPads and computers so they could finish homework.
Spring break starts Thursday for Lyons-Decatur Northeast schools, while the Weeping Water school district said classes would continue without a concrete recommendation to close from the local health department.
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the general public will not be allowed to attend the boys state basketball tournament. Only family members will be permitted to cheer for their players in-person.
Public health officials are gathering more information about the Crofton case and who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The decision on whether to keep schools closed or reopen will be reviewed on Friday, the school district said.
Anyone who came into close contact will be asked to self-quarantine and be monitored twice a day for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The boy, who has a history of past health issues, began experiencing symptoms — a fever, cough and headache — on March 5, Wiese said.
The North Central District Health Department is reaching out to roughly 40 people who may have had direct contact with the student and may be at greater risk of exposure than those who were simply in attendance at the same basketball game.
The Lincoln relatives the student stayed with during the girls basketball tournament are currently self-quarantined and show no symptoms of the disease. The student arrived in Lincoln on March 4 and left the morning of March 6. He did not patronize any local restaurants.
Wiese continued to preach the power of precaution and good hygiene: vigorously wash hands, stay home if you’re feeling ill and call your primary care provider first if you think you’re experiencing any possible coronavirus symptoms — let them prepare before showing up unannounced at the doctor’s office or emergency room.
“If you’re feeling the least bit ill you need to stay home and isolate yourself from others,” Wiese said.
In tracing the path of one of Douglas County’s cases, health officials said Wednesday that members of the public may be at low risk of exposure if they visited the Advanced Auto Parts store at 17140 Evans Plaza on March 2 from 12 to 9 p.m., March 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. or March 5 from 9 a.m. til 6 p.m.
Anyone who may have been at the auto store then is asked to watch for a fever, cough or trouble breathing for a 14-day period following their visit.
The first three confirmed cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother. The woman remains in critical condition in the biocontainment unit.
The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha.
An American from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been in treatment in the biocontainment unit was transferred Tuesday evening to the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit.
The six other Americans from the cruise ship and a local health care worker are still under observation in the quarantine unit.
Iowa health officials on Wednesday reported an additional case of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 14, most of whom were on the same Egyptian cruise. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.
World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard, Julie Anderson, Stu Pospisil and Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
