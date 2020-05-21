LINCOLN -- 

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced a further easing of restrictions on public gatherings in 89 counties, including the Omaha area, effective June 1.

Most travelers who leave the state, including over Memorial Day weekend, will not be required to quarantine upon their return to Nebraska, unless they have traveled internationally.

Bars will be allowed to reopen under the same rules that apply to restaurants, including 6 feet of space between tables and no more than six people at a table.  

Gatherings will be limited to 25 people, or — in the cases of stadiums, arenas, festivals, zoos and other large venues — 25% of the venue's rated occupancy, but no more than 3,000 people.

Parades, carnivals and other similar events will remain prohibited, with some exceptions.

Several other restrictions will remain in place, including those on church attendance, elective surgery, day care attendance, and restaurant spacing and occupancy.

A Spanish-language briefing will be held at 5 p.m. To watch the Spanish version, click here.

paul.hammel@owh.com 

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

