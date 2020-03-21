Just over a week after official notices have hit mailboxes across the country, Nebraska and Iowa rank No. 1 and No. 2 in 2020 Census response rate.
As of Saturday, an estimated 21.9% of Nebraska households had filled out the form, compared with a U.S. response rate of 16.7%. Iowa was second at 21.6%, followed by Wisconsin (21.2) and Kansas (20.9).
“You can’t beat No. 1,” said David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research, which serves as the state’s official U.S. Census data center. “This should bode well for the accuracy of our count.”
An accurate census count is important for every state because billions of dollars in federal funding are in part distributed based on population. The drawing of political boundaries is also based on census counts.
This year, most households are being mailed notices with passwords that allow them to complete the form online, while those in parts of the state with lower Internet connectivity, including North Omaha, South Omaha and most rural areas, are getting both notices and traditional paper forms.
Drozd said the novel coronavirus outbreak makes it all the more important that people respond now. Because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, much of the census outreach efforts have been suspended, and it’s unclear whether the Census Bureau will begin door-to-door canvassing of non-responding households in mid-May as currently scheduled.
With many people now finding themselves cooped up inside, this would be a good time to fill it out, Drozd said.
“If you’re home, take the time and fill it in,” he said. “Let’s just get it done.”
Why are households receiving duplicated letters from the government for the 2020 Census?
1 dated March 12, another dated March 16. Both having the same log in number. I was competent enough to complete the request after the first letter.
