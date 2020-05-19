We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — A survey of Nebraska businesses done in April indicated that 87% had been negatively affected by the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting loss of traffic and sales.

"The impact is vast, touching every part of Nebraska and every industry," said Cathy Lang, the head of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The survey, done to gauge the extent of economic damage done by the pandemic, also indicated that the average loss of revenue among respondents was 44% while the average impact on employment was a drop of 35%.

But Lang said she was encouraged at the number of companies that, despite that, were still working to retain their employees and maintain their hours.

"Something very special is happening in our state," said Lang, a former state labor commissioner. "Let's just say, our businesses and organizations are doing all they can to keep the economy of Nebraska going."

The survey, conducted from April 15-25, got 4,500 responses.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who unveiled the survey during his daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, said the results will be used by the state economic development office to craft strategy on how to reopen the state as restrictions on businesses and gatherings are gradually lifted.

You can watch the Spanish language version of the press conference here at 5 p.m.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020