LINCOLN — In its first day, nearly 20,000 Nebraskans registered to obtain coronavirus tests via the state's new testing initiative at , Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Wednesday.

Even if you're healthy, you should register, the governor said, because it will allow the state to more accurately determine who should be quarantined and who can resume a normal life.

First responders and health care workers will be tested first, Ricketts said, followed by those with symptoms, and then later, those with no symptoms. 

Ricketts launched the "crush the curve" effort on Tuesday, enlisting four Utah companies to begin gathering information from people waiting to get a test.

Testing, in tents set up across the state, could begin in about 10 days, with the hope of offering 3,000 tests a day across the state — a big increase over the 600-800 tests being done in Nebraska at this time.

The State of Iowa launched a similar testing initiative on Tuesday at testiowa.com, and the Utah firms have been doing testing in their home state for about two and half weeks.

Ricketts urged Nebraskans to go online and register, and said the information gained will remain encrypted and private.

He also said that the Cornhusker State is in a competition with Iowa to see who can register the most people.

During the first 24 hours, about 80,000 registered in Iowa, so Ricketts urged Nebraskans to tell their friends to register.

The briefing came as the death toll had started shooting upward. Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 42. All but four of the total were among people age 60 or older.

