LINCOLN — In the 1980s, the Nebraska State Historical Society was embroiled in controversy — it possessed skeletal remains of hundreds of Native Americans, and the state's tribes wanted them back so they could be buried properly.

Emotions were high; trust was low.

In stepped Chuck Trimble, an Oglala Sioux businessman from Omaha who had led the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., a decade earlier.

In a humble and quiet way, Trimble, as chairman of the historical society board, was able to bring the warring sides together. The turmoil subsided, the remains were returned and relationships were mended.

"He was able to bring a healing spirit to that table, which was desperately needed," said Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. "He knew when to press hard and knew when to compromise. That takes a real talent."

Trimble, whose leadership and advocacy stretched from the halls of the U.S. Congress and the United Nations to Nebraska and his native South Dakota, died Monday night after a brief illness. He was 84.

Trimble was born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, the youngest of 13 siblings. He attended Holy Rosary Mission (now Red Cloud) school on the reservation, a boarding school that Trimble defended against those who said it was harsh on the Native American students.

He used a tribal loan to attend the University of South Dakota and earn a degree in journalism and advertising. After serving in the Army, he used the GI Bill to obtain a master's in journalism from the University of Colorado, editing a newspaper called Indian Times while in graduate school.

Friends and family said his contributions were many, from founding the American Indian Press Association in 1969 to fighting for self-determination for Indian tribes in Washington, and serving as a U.S. delegate in meetings in Denmark and Switzerland. He was also a mentor for dozens of Native Americans and Native organizations.

"He was by far the most effective executive director the National Congress of American Indians ever had," said Philip "Sam" Deloria of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a longtime friend and retired director of the Native American Law Center. The Congress represented 100 tribes.

Trimble, he said, was able to kill "bad legislation" in Congress that would have hurt Native American tribes. It was a time, Deloria said, when the government wanted to "get rid" of such tribes, but Trimble pushed for tribal self-determination instead.

"He inspired a lot of young people, just with a kind word, an encouraging word," Deloria said.

One was gaiashkibos, who said that Trimble encouraged her to apply for the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs job 24 years ago, and then offered her frequent counsel on how to lead the agency and handle problems. She said she has a cherished file of "Chuck notes" and emails, and "Chuckisms."

"He'd say, 'Do something and do it right. … Build on your foundation,'" gaiashkibos said. "He was a great teacher."

Trimble, she said, was effective not by being a "firebrand," but by working behind the scenes and being "a voice of reason."

“His passing has left a big hole in the field of Native American journalism,” said Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher Tim Giago on Indianz.com. Giago was a fellow student at Holy Rosary school who didn't always agree with Trimble.

In 1998, Trimble received the Pioneer Award from the Nebraskaland Foundation, and in 2013 he was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. He was a friend and fan of John Neihardt, author of "Black Elk Speaks," a book about an Oglala holy man, and for a time served as director of the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft, Nebraska. Trimble received many honorary degrees, including ones from Creighton University and Wayne State College.

In recent years, Trimble wrote a number of essays that appeared on Facebook about growing up on the reservation and attending a boarding school. In retirement, he worked as a consultant for Native American economic development efforts and nonprofit groups.

His wife, Anne of Omaha, said that her husband was very proud to be a Lakota, and would have wanted to be remembered for his work "for all Native Americans."

Besides his wife, Trimble is survived by a daughter, Kaiti Fenz-Trimble of Denver.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton University campus.

