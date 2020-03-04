...POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS TOMORROW...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR 60
DEGREES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP
BELOW 20 PERCENT AS DRY MID LEVELS WILL BE MIXED DOWN TO THE
SURFACE WITH STRONG MID LEVEL WINDS. SURFACE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO
GUST UP TO 50 MPH MAKING ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDTY...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED
FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090, AND
091.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044, 045, 050, 051, 052,
053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, AND
093.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Chuck Trimble
To plant a tree in memory of Native American as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
LINCOLN — In the 1980s, the Nebraska State Historical Society was embroiled in controversy — it possessed skeletal remains of hundreds of Native Americans, and the state's tribes wanted them back so they could be buried properly.
Emotions were high; trust was low.
In stepped Chuck Trimble, an Oglala Sioux businessman from Omaha who had led the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., a decade earlier.
In a humble and quiet way, Trimble, as chairman of the historical society board, was able to bring the warring sides together. The turmoil subsided, the remains were returned and relationships were mended.
"He was able to bring a healing spirit to that table, which was desperately needed," said Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. "He knew when to press hard and knew when to compromise. That takes a real talent."
Trimble, whose leadership and advocacy stretched from the halls of the U.S. Congress and the United Nations to Nebraska and his native South Dakota, died Monday night after a brief illness. He was 84.
Trimble was born on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, the youngest of 13 siblings. He attended Holy Rosary Mission (now Red Cloud) school on the reservation, a boarding school that Trimble defended against those who said it was harsh on the Native American students.
He used a tribal loan to attend the University of South Dakota and earn a degree in journalism and advertising. After serving in the Army, he used the GI Bill to obtain a master's in journalism from the University of Colorado, editing a newspaper called Indian Times while in graduate school.
Friends and family said his contributions were many, from founding the American Indian Press Association in 1969 to fighting for self-determination for Indian tribes in Washington, and serving as a U.S. delegate in meetings in Denmark and Switzerland. He was also a mentor for dozens of Native Americans and Native organizations.
"He was by far the most effective executive director the National Congress of American Indians ever had," said Philip "Sam" Deloria of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a longtime friend and retired director of the Native American Law Center. The Congress represented 100 tribes.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Trimble, he said, was able to kill "bad legislation" in Congress that would have hurt Native American tribes. It was a time, Deloria said, when the government wanted to "get rid" of such tribes, but Trimble pushed for tribal self-determination instead.
"He inspired a lot of young people, just with a kind word, an encouraging word," Deloria said.
One was gaiashkibos, who said that Trimble encouraged her to apply for the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs job 24 years ago, and then offered her frequent counsel on how to lead the agency and handle problems. She said she has a cherished file of "Chuck notes" and emails, and "Chuckisms."
"He'd say, 'Do something and do it right. … Build on your foundation,'" gaiashkibos said. "He was a great teacher."
Trimble, she said, was effective not by being a "firebrand," but by working behind the scenes and being "a voice of reason."
“His passing has left a big hole in the field of Native American journalism,” said Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher Tim Giago on Indianz.com. Giago was a fellow student at Holy Rosary school who didn't always agree with Trimble.
In 1998, Trimble received the Pioneer Award from the Nebraskaland Foundation, and in 2013 he was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. He was a friend and fan of John Neihardt, author of "Black Elk Speaks," a book about an Oglala holy man, and for a time served as director of the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft, Nebraska. Trimble received many honorary degrees, including ones from Creighton University and Wayne State College.
In recent years, Trimble wrote a number of essays that appeared on Facebook about growing up on the reservation and attending a boarding school. In retirement, he worked as a consultant for Native American economic development efforts and nonprofit groups.
His wife, Anne of Omaha, said that her husband was very proud to be a Lakota, and would have wanted to be remembered for his work "for all Native Americans."
Besides his wife, Trimble is survived by a daughter, Kaiti Fenz-Trimble of Denver.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton University campus.
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77. Read more
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
KAM KLOTH PHOTOGRAPHY
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
If a measure of one’s life was taken in days, Jimmy Smith got fewer than average. He died Jan. 15 at age 65.
If a measure was taken in wealth, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker who put in 33 years wouldn’t crack the upper tiers of American society.
But if that measure were taken in lives changed, then the former youth coach would break the scale. If you needed it, Jimmy gave it to you. Read more
JIMMY SMITH FAMILY
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Bemis, who served as Douglas County assessor for 24 years before retiring to work in the real estate and insurance businesses, died Feb. 14. Read more
To plant a tree in memory of Native American as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.