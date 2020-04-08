Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&