A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Iowa Highway 2 in Page County.

The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:15 p.m. The driver of the second vehicle, Michael Flynn, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was not injured.

The State Patrol determined Flynn was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 1997 GMC Jimmy pickup. The pickup slowed to make a left turn onto Avenue C.

The motorcycle, a 2013 Harley-Davidson, also was eastbound on Highway 2. The motorcycle began braking hard, veered left of center and crashed broadside with the pickup.

