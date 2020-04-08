A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Iowa Highway 2 in Page County.
The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:15 p.m. The driver of the second vehicle, Michael Flynn, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was not injured.
Troopers from the State Patrol determined Flynn was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 1997 GMC Jimmy pickup truck. The pickup slowed to make a left turn onto Avenue C.
The motorcycle, a 2013 Harley-Davidson, also was eastbound on Highway 2. The motorcycle began braking hard, veered left of center and collided broadside with the turning pickup on the driver’s side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.