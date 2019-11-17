A Lincoln man died Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving hit the rear of an SUV stopped at a red light.

Michael Stover, 62, died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 2014 Harley-Davidson that Stover was driving struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Highlander.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 48th Street, which is on the northwest edge of Lincoln.

The driver of the SUV, a woman from Columbus, Nebraska, was not injured.

Stover was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it did not stay on his head, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation.

