A Lincoln man died Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving hit the rear of an SUV stopped at a red light.
Michael Stover, 62, died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 2014 Harley-Davidson that Stover was driving struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Highlander.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 48th Street, which is on the northwest edge of Lincoln.
The driver of the SUV, a woman from Columbus, Nebraska, was not injured.
Stover was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it did not stay on his head, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol is not thought to be a factor, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation.
