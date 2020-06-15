A motorcyclist died Sunday after he was injured when his motorcycle left the roadway east of Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County sheriff's deputies and other first responders were sent to the South Beltline Highway East near U.S. Highway 26 about 10:15 a.m. A police officer from Minatare was first to arrive and began CPR on the motorcyclist, officials said.

Another motorcyclist told officers that he was riding with the other motorcyclist and saw what happened. He said that as they were heading east on the South Beltline, it appeared that the other motorcyclist was going too fast to negotiate the curve and left the roadway to the right.

The injured man was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he was pronounced dead.

