Water surrounded a farm west of Hamburg, Iowa, in August 2011, as Missouri River floodwaters were starting to recede. The Omaha Public Power District’s Nebraska City plant is in the background. The area flooded because of a break in the Percival levee. A levee protecting the city of Hamburg was temporarily extended that year and the city was spared flooding, but it was a different story in 2019.
Patrice Northam can’t go through any more years like 2019 and 2011 — wondering if the Missouri River will wash away her possessions and leave her homeless.
So the Council Bluffs woman took out her credit card and bought flood insurance.
“I’m not going through a whole year of being constantly terrified, checking every day, watching the ditches fill up,” said the 56-year-old who is on disability. “If we flood, there’s nothing left. I won’t have anything. I have no backup.”
The clock is ticking on flood insurance for the 2020 flood season, and people like Northam are paying attention.
Nebraska and Iowa have seen about a 10% increase this year over last in property owners purchasing federal flood insurance polices, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Nebraska is up to 9,237 policies, while Iowa has 13,088.
But that’s a fraction of the number of properties at high risk of flooding, and it’s substantially less than the number of policies in effect just eight years ago, according to FEMA.
Christopher Parsons, an insurance program specialist for FEMA, said that only 12% of high-risk Iowa properties are insured and 16.2% in Nebraska, as of October 2019.
And second, because policies typically require a 30-day waiting period before taking effect. That means the longer people wait to buy a policy, the more likely the policy won’t be in effect if, and when, flooding occurs. Indeed, ice jam flooding already has occurred on the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers.
“The best defense for any home or business ... is flood insurance, plain and simple,” Paul Taylor, regional director for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said recently.
High-risk properties are those considered to have a 1% risk of flooding in any given year (the so-called 100-year portion of a floodplain). These can be found along creeks and rivers throughout the region (including along the Papillion Creek system in the Omaha metro area).
The risk assignment can be misleading, though, because the overall period on record is short, and some flood risk maps are outdated and understate the threat. Also, even if the risk estimate were accurate, it is cumulative, so a property with a 1% risk has a 26% chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Nearly the entire eastern half of Nebraska and much of Iowa are at a higher than normal risk of flooding this year because soils are saturated and rivers are high. Some areas are especially at risk, including the Missouri River south of Plattsmouth, the North Fork of the Elkhorn River and the Salt Creek, according to the flood forecast issued last week by the weather service.
Given the risk, why don’t more people purchase flood insurance? Jeff Brewer, vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, cited multiple reasons.
“In general, people underestimate their risk,” he said. “For some people, it’s cost ... to save money, they roll the dice and hope they don’t have a loss. In some years, that may pay off; in some years they may get caught.”
For Northam, money has been the problem. Her apartment complex is near a flood-prone area, along the stretch of Interstate 29 in northern Council Bluffs that routinely floods. But in terms of purchasing insurance, she’s lucky. The complex sits just outside the 1% high-risk zone, so her premium, at $236 a year, was within reach.
“I feel much better because with flood insurance, if we flood, I’ll have money to start over,” she said.
Flood insurance has long been problematic for the government because for years premiums didn’t reflect the risk. But when Congress acted in 2012 to make the program more solvent by boosting premiums, people dropped their insurance.
The number of Nebraska policies has dropped by 30% since then, and in Iowa, the number has dropped about 20%. Those declines are in spite of a follow-up law, the 2014 Homeowner Flood Insurance Affordability Act, that acted to slow, but not prevent, increases in insurance premiums.
Parsons said flood insurance premiums vary by risk, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars a year.
Here are some of the most common questions about flood insurance, and the answers from FEMA:
What does flood insurance cover, and what doesn’t it cover?
Flood insurance covers overland flooding that affects at least two properties or 2 acres. This can be flooding from a river, lake or even a water main. Importantly, however, the insurance doesn’t cover groundwater seepage. Indeed, Parsons said, no insurance covers flooding from seepage.
Seepage was a major problem in 2011’s historic flood on the Missouri River. Even though most levees held back the Missouri River during that summer-long flood, the water table rose on the land side of levees. As a result, groundwater seeped into basements and caused extensive damage, including causing foundations to collapse.
Who sells flood insurance?
Both the federal government and private insurers. Local insurance companies sell both federal and private policies. For more information on federal flood insurance, call: 800-427-4661.
Does the cost of insurance vary?
Yes, it’s based on risk, but premiums on federal flood insurance are standardized. Premiums set by private companies may vary.
What if I skip the flood insurance and hope for a federal disaster payout?
You’re unlikely to get a disaster payout because most flooding doesn’t qualify for federal disaster assistance. Flood insurance is your only guaranteed way of recouping losses from flooding.
Even if there is a federal disaster payment, the amounts paid to individuals are far smaller than flood insurance payments.
In 2019’s flooding, the average Nebraska flood insurance payment was $38,668, while the average Nebraska household received only $3,865 in federal disaster aid, according to FEMA data.
Homes are insured to at least $250,000 under federal flood insurance and businesses to at least $500,000.
About 1,000 households and businesses filed claims on their federal flood insurance in Nebraska in 2019. Disaster payouts provide a glimpse into how many households didn’t have insurance but sustained damage — about 7,000 households received disaster aid.
