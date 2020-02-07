The youngest person running in Nebraska’s most competitive congressional district left the race Friday, saying she could no longer meet her personal and professional goals.

Morgann Freeman, 29, a communications consultant and community organizer, announced the decision on social media. 

She was a Democratic candidate competing in a crowded primary to decide who will face Republican Rep. Don Bacon in November.

“I talked with my supporters, my family and friends,” she said in an interview. “It was just the right time.”

Freeman struggled to raise money in a race that includes another progressive, 2018 Democratic nominee Kara Eastman, who also supports "Medicare for All" and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Freeman raised $284 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Her election fundraising paperwork showed more than $3,000 in campaign-related debts and obligations and about $1,000 in cash on hand.

Eastman raised $203,000 over the same time span.

Still competing for the Democratic nomination are lawyer Ann Ashford and restaurateur Gladys Harrison, who owns Big Mama’s Kitchen. The Democratic primary is May 12. 

Freeman said that she would endorse the 2nd District's Democratic nominee but that she did not hear enough during last weekend's candidate forum to make an endorsement now.

“I put everything that I had in this,” she said. “All of my savings, everything that I earned … and my time that I would have otherwise spent on my wedding or spending time with my family and friends.”

