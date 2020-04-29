We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Meatpacking workers increasingly falling ill with the coronavirus shouldn’t be asked to risk their health without stronger safety measures in place, Nebraska advocacy groups said Wednesday.

They called on Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and food giants like Tyson and Smithfield to work with them to institute more aggressive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 that’s infiltrated meat and food production plants across the country and in Nebraska, sending coronavirus rates soaring in communities like Grand Island, Lexington, Madison and Crete and in Dakota County.

Ten new deaths were reported in the Grand Island area Wednesday, bringing the total number who have died from the coronavirus there to 35.

More than a dozen groups signed a letter sent to Ricketts on Tuesday.

“The spread of COVID-19 in meatpacking communities is happening because meat and poultry plants have responded insufficiently to this public health crisis,” said Becky Gould, executive director of Nebraska Appleseed, which organized a conference call with journalists. “We do not have to choose between food production and workers’ safety.”

The actions requested by representatives from groups like Nebraska Appleseed, Heartland Workers Center and the Center for Rural Affairs include spacing out workers on the production line, even if it slows productivity; providing more masks, gloves and other protective equipment; instituting paid sick leave so workers don’t have to choose between staying home and a paycheck; and more third-party inspections of facilities.

Ricketts has refused to blame meatpacking plants for the outbreaks, saying “community issues” must also be addressed, including whether people are following social distancing recommendations outside of work and whether families live in multi-generational homes where it’s more difficult to quarantine.

“They’re probably more likely to pick up an infection outside of the workplace, where they spend two-thirds of their time,” the governor said at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring meatpacking and food production plants to stay open to prevent any disruption to America’s meat and food supply. The order relies on the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure.

But even as Trump and Ricketts stress the importance of keeping plants operational, community organizers relayed the stories and fears of workers, many of whom are immigrants and refugees.

A woman who leads a group called “Children of Smithfield” — the sons and daughters of pork plant workers in Crete — said at first, workers were provided hair nets to cover their faces. The next day, that decision was overturned, and workers were told to bring in their own masks.

Guidelines seem to be ever-changing, she said, and don’t always square neatly with the precautionary measures that corporate executives say their plants have implemented.

She spoke anonymously, because her father still works at the plant and has tested positive for COVID-19, one of at least 48 workers there with the virus. Asked about the use of hair nets and masks, a Smithfield spokesman sent a link to the company’s COVID-19 response website, which says the company has increased the amount of personal protective equipment provided to workers, among other safety steps.

Plant operators say they have been deep-cleaning plants, installing plastic dividers on the production line and in common areas like cafeterias and urging workers to stay home at the slightest sign of illness.

Wednesday, Tyson announced it was offering additional bonuses to workers and truckers — $500 in May, and another $500 in July. The company will also expand short-term disability coverage to 90% of pay through the end of June and provide surgical-style masks that workers must wear.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released interim guidelines last weekend for meat and poultry processing facilities.

The suggestions, which are not enforceable, recommend plants reconfigure production lines to keep workers 6 feet apart, if possible, check on HVAC and ventilation systems that could be spreading airborne virus particles, encourage workers not to carpool, a common practice, and install more hand-washing or hand-sanitizer stations.

“Workers involved in meat and poultry processing are not exposed to (the coronavirus) through the meat products they handle,” the guidance reads. “However, their work environments — processing lines and other areas in busy plants where they have close contact with coworkers and supervisors — may contribute substantially to their potential exposures.”

Ricketts said Wednesday the state has given guidance to meatpackers via a “playbook” developed by University of Nebraska Medical Center officials, who are visiting the plants. Some recommendations, he said, go beyond what the CDC and Trump have advised.

He said he has talked to the head of the meatpackers union to gain the input of workers and has considered a personal visit to meatpacking plants but has tried to “live what I tell everybody else” to do, which is to stay at home and limit trips.

Gould said the plants seem to be the problem, not “community issues.”

“It’s pretty clear when you look at the map of where outbreaks are happening around the country, that it’s happening where we have meat and poultry processing,” she said. “Other industries have large numbers of immigrant workers and you’re not seeing these outbreaks.”

Coronavirus clusters have emerged at other Nebraska workplaces, particularly nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Amanda Kohler, the executive director of the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha, said her organization isn’t placing any refugees in meatpacking jobs unless they know the plants’ COVID-19 prevention protocols and are assured that employees are able to stay 6 feet apart.

Roughly 50 workers at the Crete facility briefly walked off the job Tuesday after Smithfield officials decided the plant would stay open after all, on a reduced schedule, after announcing on Monday that it would temporarily shut down.

The daughter of the Smithfield worker said that despite the grueling nature of the work — slaughtering animals and cutting and packaging meat — the plant has provided steady employment for many workers and allowed them to send their children to college. Smithfield has given out scholarships.

“Many of our parents have given 10, 15, 20, and 25 years of service to the company, proving their loyalty and their continued desire to provide for their families,” she said. “What we ask for in return is responsibility, transparency, and protection for our workers and our community.”

Just how many workers in Nebraska have contracted the coronavirus is unknown. Workers said they often don’t know how many people have tested positive in their plant — a coworker may be there one day, gone the next.

While some local health departments are releasing data on outbreaks at specific plants, suggesting at least several hundred workers have tested positive, not all do. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is not tracking those numbers, and several companies have declined to say how many workers are sick at specific plants, citing medical privacy.

Sergio Sosa, executive director of the Heartland Workers Center, said anecdotally, he’s heard that coronavirus cases in South Omaha meatpacking plants are ticking upward.

But “that data is not released or we don’t know,” he said. “The owners of those meatpacking plants should stand up. They should release the data.”

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report, which also contains material from The Associated Press.