The "singing superintendent" of Missouri Valley, Iowa, was back at his creative ways to declare a snow day Friday.

Brent Hoesing, superintendent of Missouri Valley Community Schools, channeled breakout pop star Lizzo for the announcement. In a red blazer and sunglasses, Hoesing sung to a modified version of the Grammy nominee's song "Good as Hell." 

"Just check your cellphones and emails. Students gonna be feeling really swell," Hoesing sang. "... Woo child, finally the snow hit."

In the past, Hoesing has spoofed "Ice Ice Baby," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "Let It Snow," "Can't Stop the Feeling!" and "Uptown Funk." 

Hoesing told The World-Herald last year that he spends between 30 and 90 minutes reworking song lyrics by himself. He keeps a list of potential songs on his phone.

In the end, he said, the videos help him become more recognizable around school and puts a smile on a few faces while spreading the word.

Clever social media announcement have become a trend in recent years. Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin made his video announcement on Twitter, accompanied by his dog Pella. Westside Community Schools shared a video of students — bundled up and standing on bleachers — chanting "I believe we'll have a snow day."

In the revamped lyrics to the Lizzo hit, Hoesing offered suggestions on how students and teachers could fill their time wearing pajamas all day, firing up their video games or binge-watching Disney Plus.

He got help from groups of students and teachers on the chorus. The groups chimed in, "Feeling good as well!" 

Photos: Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday Jan 17th

1 of 18

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription