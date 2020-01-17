...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP
TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN
INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Missouri Valley's 'singing superintendent' channels Lizzo for this snow day announcement
The "singing superintendent" of Missouri Valley, Iowa, was back at his creative ways to declare a snow day Friday.
Brent Hoesing, superintendent of Missouri Valley Community Schools, channeled breakout pop star Lizzo for the announcement. In a red blazer and sunglasses, Hoesing sung to a modified version of the Grammy nominee's song "Good as Hell."
"Just check your cellphones and emails. Students gonna be feeling really swell," Hoesing sang. "... Woo child, finally the snow hit."
In the past, Hoesing has spoofed "Ice Ice Baby," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," "Let It Snow," "Can't Stop the Feeling!" and "Uptown Funk."
Hoesing told The World-Herald last year that he spends between 30 and 90 minutes reworking song lyrics by himself. He keeps a list of potential songs on his phone.
In the end, he said, the videos help him become more recognizable around school and puts a smile on a few faces while spreading the word.
Clever social media announcement have become a trend in recent years. Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin made his video announcement on Twitter, accompanied by his dog Pella. Westside Community Schools shared a video of students — bundled up and standing on bleachers — chanting "I believe we'll have a snow day."
In the revamped lyrics to the Lizzo hit, Hoesing offered suggestions on how students and teachers could fill their time wearing pajamas all day, firing up their video games or binge-watching Disney Plus.
He got help from groups of students and teachers on the chorus. The groups chimed in, "Feeling good as well!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.