A missing Lyman, Nebraska, woman who had texted her roommate that she was "in a swamp" was found dead Monday in a ravine east of the village.
The 59-year-old woman was last seen leaving her job in Morrill, Nebraska, about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman. She was headed south on the road that leads out of Morrill. Lyman is southwest of Morrill.
She texted her roommate about being in a swamp sometime in the early morning hours of Monday, Overman said. The roommate was sleeping and didn't see the text until later, Overman said.
Sheriff's deputies and National Park Service rangers drove area roads searching for the woman. They also worked with cell service providers to try to pin down her location. Authorities then solicited help from a medical helicopter, Overman said.
The helicopter crew found the woman's vehicle in a deep ravine/wetland a little more than 3 miles east of Lyman. The vehicle wasn't visible from the roadway. The woman's body was in about 3 feet of water next to her vehicle.
The woman's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy is being conducted. Foul play is not suspected, Overman said.
