Amariyon Green, a Creighton Prep junior, visits the State Capitol for Black and Brown Legislative Day on Thursday. “I try my best to build communities,” Green said. “So that they will never feel the way I felt and never feel that disappointment.”
More than 150 Nebraska students attended the Black and Brown Legislative Day at the State Capitol on Thursday.
MIA AZIZAH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students listen to senators debate in the Nebraska Legislature.
MIA AZIZAH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amariyon Green, a Creighton Prep junior, visits the State Capitol for Black and Brown Legislative Day on Thursday. “I try my best to build communities,” Green said. “So that they will never feel the way I felt and never feel that disappointment.”
LINCOLN — The dimly lit intricate mosaics, high ceilings with tall beams, wide murals and hanging chandeliers decorating the Nebraska State Capitol, along with the sounds of chitchat and the walking foot-taps of adults — mostly white and wearing suits and ties — are typical in the State Capitol.
Thursday looked a little different: More than 150 minority Nebraska students, primarily from Lincoln and Omaha, congregated in the Rotunda and stared 112 feet up.
The students spent a day in the Capitol for the Black and Brown Legislative Day to learn the ins and outs of the bill-making process and to engage elected officials to make their voices heard.
This year’s program was organized by multiple nonprofits including Coalition for a Strong Nebraska, Urban League of Nebraska, Women’s Fund of Omaha, ACLU and the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table. The Peter Kiewit Foundation funded the program.
The first Black and Brown Legislative Day was in 2017. About 30 students attended the first session, according to Ja Keen Fox, advocacy chair for the Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals.
“Black and brown people aren’t monolith,” Fox said. “We don’t all think the same way. And we all have different opinions.”
In Nebraska, only four of 49 state senators are people of color: Ernie Chambers, Justin Wayne, Tony Vargas and Tom Brewer.
Black and Brown Legislative Day was inspiring for those who attended, including Marian High School junior Kori Bullard.
“This is great to see because you see people that look like you on the top and then making, trying to make a change,” said Bullard, an aspiring lawyer.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska and a former state senator, helped organize the event. She said, despite political disagreements, the importance of making the community much more inclusive to the generation is the bridge that connects both sides.
“Because representation matters,” Conrad said.
Creighton Prep junior Amariyon Green said he’s still empowered to make a change despite a lack of representation.
“I try my best to build communities,” Green said. “So that they will never feel the way I felt and never feel that disappointment.”
The kids met several senators, including Wayne, Vargas and Chambers. Chambers, the oldest and longest-serving state senator in Nebraska’s history, reminded the youths that although they don’t see many people who look like them in the Legislature, an opportunity to rise still exists.
Maybe someday the kids can follow in his footsteps and have state property named after themselves, he said, referring to the Judiciary Committee hearing room named in his honor.
“If you stay with what you believe, and you use your brain, they cannot hold you down,” he said.
It can get lonely being one of a few minority voices, said Vargas, a first-generation American and the only Hispanic state senator.
“I love this day. It gives me hope and inspiration because one of these days, I need somebody to replace me,” he said. “I want more people to continue coming here and holding elected officials’ feet to the fire.”
Before heading back home, North High junior Johnnah Bailey expressed her interest in volunteering for a political campaign.
“I just realized like I really have a voice,” Bailey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.