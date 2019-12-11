Four people sustained minor injuries when a bus carrying members of the Nebraska Theatre Caravan crashed Tuesday night in Maine after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
A spokesman for the Maine State Police said the bus carrying 38 people, including the driver, overturned on Interstate 95 in Burnham, just north of Waterville. The bus driver, Charles Barry, 65, of Omaha, was cited by troopers on suspicion of failing to maintain control of the bus.
The bus is owned and operated by Arrow Stage Lines.
"The safety of the people in our company is the No. 1 priority," said Greg Scheer, Nebraska Theatre Caravan's managing director, in a statement. "We are very relieved and grateful that major injuries were not sustained."
The caravan was on its way to Orono, Maine, for a performance of "A Christmas Carol" Thursday night at the University of Maine's Collins Center for the Arts. A spokesman for the Collins Center said Wednesday that the theater was waiting to hear whether the theater group will be able to perform as scheduled.
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan is the professional touring wing of the Omaha Community Playhouse. Every holiday season, the actors and crew members who make up the theater group embark on a national tour performing "A Christmas Carol," said Allyson Wagner, the director of marketing and public relations for the Omaha Community Playhouse.
"We're still collecting information, so we don’t know the implications for the tour at this point," she said.
Troopers said the driver fell asleep and the bus drifted off the right side of the road about 11:30 p.m., overturned on its passenger side, and came to rest down an embankment. The injured passengers were three women and one man, all in their 20s and 30s, said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State Police. They were taken to hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville.
The 34 other passengers and driver were transported to a Waterville motel for the night, McCausland said. The group was headed to Orono from Schenectady, New York.
Troopers arrived at the site minutes after the first calls reporting the crash came in, and only a handful of the passengers were off the bus at the time. A school bus from nearby Fairfield transported the uninjured passengers to the Waterville motel.
The group ranges in age from 11 to 49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.