WASHINGTON — A hundred U.S. senators will soon shift from legislators to jurors after the House voted Wednesday to send them two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
But questions remain about the length and scope of the coming trial, particularly whether it will feature any new witnesses in the wake of fresh revelations about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says such procedural details will be determined later — and the four Republican senators from Nebraska and Iowa have expressed support for his approach.
“We’ll get through phase one first,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told The World-Herald. “I want to see what kind of case is presented.”
Almost a month after approving the impeachment articles, the House voted 228-193 Wednesday — mostly along party lines — to send the articles to the Senate and approve seven House prosecutors to present the case.
Iowa and Nebraska House members stuck to their respective sides of the aisle, with Democrats voting to send the articles and Republicans opposing.
“It’s not an impeachable level of offense,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., reiterated in an interview following the vote.
Bacon echoed other Republicans in sharply criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for the weeks-long delay in sending the articles.
Democrats insisted that time was well spent because it allowed additional information to come out.
In advance of Wednesday’s vote, for example, Democrats released documents indicating that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, sought a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Trump’s blessing. Also released were exchanges between a Giuliani associate and another man suggesting that there was surveillance of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch, who was later removed.
Democrats say the delay also highlighted that some Senate Republicans want to simply dismiss the case or rush it through a “sham” process. They said it’s important that the Senate hold a full and fair trial that includes new witnesses — such as Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, who has said he’s willing to testify.
“The American people understand that a trial without evidence, without witnesses, is no trial at all but a cover-up, and that will not stand,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said during Wednesday’s floor debate. “We must protect the Constitution and the integrity of our elections. That is what this is about.”
But a number of Senate Republicans have rejected the idea that it is now incumbent on them to do more digging into the matter.
“That is not our responsibility,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in an interview. “It was up to the House to put together a very convincing argument in support of those articles. They felt that they needed to get it done it right away, and yet Nancy Pelosi has sat on it for a month now. So it’s not very convincing already.”
After a whistleblower came forward last year, the administration released an extensive summary of a call between Trump and Zelensky in which they discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine. Trump asked the Ukrainian president for a favor during that call: investigate Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election and also dig into allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., initially said that rough transcript included “terrible stuff” while urging both sides to withhold judgment. That included some of his fellow Republicans, who he suggested were reflexively circling the wagons in defense of Trump.
But Sasse has had little to say since then about the substance of the allegations against Trump. Rather, he has repeatedly denounced the House impeachment proceedings as a partisan affair, invoking the phrase “clown show” time and again.
Sasse declined an interview request from The World-Herald on Wednesday with regard to the coming trial. In a written statement, he reiterated his criticism of the House “clown show” and said the Senate should work through the case.
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann said the senator sides with McConnell when it comes to crafting a resolution laying out rules for the trial.
The trial is expected to start in earnest next week, but it’s far from clear just how long it will run.
“It should last for a time period where you can get information, get the facts, and you feel good with your decision, like any jury,” Fischer said.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he wants to listen to both the prosecution and defense before making any decisions about witnesses and estimated that the entire trial will take at least two weeks but not more than five or six weeks.
“It should take whatever it takes to do justice,” Grassley said.
