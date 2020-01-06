The Utah Highway Patrol has arrested two men sought in connection with a homicide in California.
Sunday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol sent out a notice asking for information about the whereabouts of Jeremy Bailey, 20, and Chris Corbit, 25. The men, who are brothers, were considered armed and dangerous, the patrol said.
The two, who were wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation in Porterville, California, were arrested overnight, the patrol said Monday.
