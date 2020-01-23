Authorities have identified the two people killed in separate crashes Tuesday in Nebraska.
Leon Neemeyer, 77, of York, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 81 and South Lincoln Avenue, the York Police Department said Thursday.
Investigators determined that Neemeyer was driving a Chevrolet Impala west across Highway 81 after proceeding from a stop sign. The Chevy pulled out in front of a Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Zachary Pohlmeier, 25, of Hastings.
The front of the tractor trailer collided with the driver’s side of the Impala, moving both vehicles into the southbound lanes of Highway 81. A southbound Ford Edge driven by Linda Jaeger, 62, of York, then collided with the semi.
Jaeger was taken York General Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The semi driver was not injured.
In the other fatal crash, Bryan Simpson, 30, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, was driving a Chevy Blazer south on Nebraska Highway 79 when the SUV collided with a northbound Dodge Ram pickup, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. A third vehicle, a southbound Toyota Corolla, then hit the Blazer. The Blazer caught fire as a result of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said. Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver, Nathaniel Boyd, 19, of Raymond, Nebraska, and the Corolla driver, driven by Vera Vetsalo, 20, of Lincoln, were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both of them were wearing seat belts. Simpson was not wearing his seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.