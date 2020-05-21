LINCOLN — A meeting to consider a controversial $1.8 million state environmental grant for ethanol pumps has been delayed until June 11.

The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board had been scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether to approve the ethanol grant, as well as about $20 million in other grants from state lottery funds.

Conservationists had objected vehemently to a preliminary decision, made in February, to defund a handful of grants — for preservation of saline wetlands in Lincoln, duck marshes and a Pine Ridge ranch that features a trout stream — and instead award that money for the purchase and installation of ethanol blender pumps at gasoline stations.

The conservation projects had received much higher rankings from a grant committee of the Environmental Trust than the ethanol pump idea, and conservation groups had objected that economic development seemed to trump environmental benefits.

“To conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments” of the state was the prime purpose of the grants, which were approved by Nebraska voters in 1992 when they authorized a state lottery.

Those applying for the ethanol grant included the Nebraska Department of Energy and the Environment and Green Plains Energy, one of the largest ethanol firms in the country. That company has contributed $750,000 over the past three years to the campaign account of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is a leading advocate of ethanol use and who appoints several members to the Environmental Trust Board.

As of Thursday, about 85 letters commenting on the preliminary grant decision have been received at the Trust office, with 60 opposed to the fund shift.

The June 11 meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will be held via Zoom conferencing. Those wishing to join the meeting, either via computer or telephone, are asked to email marilyn.tabor@nebraska.gov for instructions and a password. Those wishing to testify should contact the Trust office via email or at 1-402-471-5409 by 3 p.m. on June 10. That is also the deadline for providing written comment.

paul.hammel@owh.com

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues.

