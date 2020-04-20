Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that more than 2,000 coronavirus test results came back last weekend. Almost half of those who tested positive lived in either Hall or Dawson County. Officials have warned that cases will naturally rise as more people are tested.
Outbreaks, if they are not contained, threaten workers, the communities where they live and the food supply chain, including farmers and grocery stores. Plants that employ thousands of workers and slaughter thousands of cattle, hogs and chickens have temporarily closed in states such as Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota after workers became sick and several died.
In a Facebook Live chat Sunday night, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said Nebraska’s current hot spots are typically associated with large manufacturing facilities, primarily meat processing operations.
“If there’s one thing that might keep me up at night, it’s the meat processing plants and manufacturing plants,” he said.
Hall County, home to Grand Island, has the most coronavirus casesin Nebraska, with 531 as of Monday. Dawson County counted 172, behind only Hall and the much more populous Douglas County, where Omaha is located.
At least eight workers at the Tyson pork plant in Madison have tested positive, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported on Monday.
An undisclosed number have tested positive in Omaha-area facilities and the Tyson beef plant in Lexington, in Dawson County. A Tyson Fresh Meats executive confirmed cases at a Dakota City plant in an interview with a local TV station.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said a person who lives there but works at the Smithfield pork plant in Crete has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“If food processing facilities continue to shut down, the meat supply in this country will rapidly dwindle,” said Jessica Kolterman, spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, which runs the Fremont chicken plant. “We are working hard to implement interventions to prevent that from happening.”
Working from home is not an option at these facilities, and the demands of the fast-moving production line make social distancing difficult, too. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of workers in shifts slaughter animals and slice and package meat standing nearly elbow-to-elbow.
In Nebraska, many of these workers are Latino, Sudanese, Somali or Burmese, and officials say they must do a better job of translating health news and alerts into languages like Spanish and Arabic.
In places like Lexington, population 10,000, it is difficult to decipher whether the virus is spreading inside the plant, where 2,800 people work, or if workers testing positive have contracted the virus out in the community, said Jeremy Eschliman, director of the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Tyson, Smithfield Foods, JBS and other plants say the companies have instituted extensive safety precautions, installing plexiglass dividers in cafeteria and common areas, giving workers masks and taking temperatures before shifts.
Ricketts said Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, is touring plants and giving companies pointers on infection control.
Some employers are paying higher hourly rates or bonuses for good attendance. Lincoln Premium Poultry is offering paid leave for workers over 65 who fear being exposed to the virus at work. At some plants, absence rates have climbed as worried workers call in sick.
Workers’ advocates say that these steps aren’t enough and that the growing number of cases prove it.
Gladys Godinez lives in Lexington and is a community organizer for the Center for Rural Affairs. Tyson workers have complained to her about inconsistent temperature checks and plexiglass dividers that weren’t installed on the production line until Monday. The workers who have COVID-19 are finding it difficult to arrange testing for their family members who have been exposed, she said.
Some want to see the plant shut down for two or three weeks to get a handle on the outbreak, while others fear being out of work if production stops.
“We know they’re working paycheck to paycheck and trying to earn their living, eat, pay rent,” Godinez said. “(Tyson has) the capacity, they can pay them sick time, they can choose to protect their workers, but they’re choosing not to at this moment.”
Tromanhauser, of Nebraska Appleseed, said spacing out workers in the cafeteria doesn’t matter much if they’re not standing 6 or more feet apart on the production line.
“No one is saying don’t produce food, but we have to find a way to produce food that distances people and keeps them safe, otherwise food production is going to stop,” she said.
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department received more testing kits through the state and decided that Tyson workers and their families in Madison should be tested. Local and corporate Tyson officials were initially supportive, the Health Department said in a Monday press release.
Late last week, Tyson apparently changed its mind, with an executive writing to the Health Department to say the plant would not provide a list of workers’ names for testing, the release said.
The department has requested that Tyson take a number of preventive steps, including letting high-risk workers who are older or have underlying health conditions stay home without losing their job, providing masks to be worn at all times, and screening workers for symptoms before they enter the plant and during the middle of their shift.
A Tyson spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an update Monday night, the Health Department said that it met with local Tyson managers Monday and that “we are confident in the progress that was achieved.”
Iowa officials are asking businesses to tell them when 10% of their workers are absent or have confirmed coronavirus cases. This includes meatpacking plants, food and beverage plants and other warehouses, said Sarah Reisetter, the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“What we’re seeing is confirming what we know about the virus, it spreads easily in places where people are close together,” she said.
Anthone said Nebraska has been tracking cases at nursing facilities, but not meatpacking plants.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Iowa farmers provide a third of the nation’s pork supply and that if plants can’t function, farmers may be forced to euthanize their hogs, which would affect prices and food supply.
“These processing plants are essential, and these workers are an essential workforce,” Reynolds said, adding that plants operating with fewer workers would be better than shutting down the operation entirely. “We must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way.”
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Nebraska Strong" is written in chalk on a home's fence in Grand Island on Friday.
A message is written on a home's window on Friday in Grand Island.
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.