A major union and meatpacker have agreed to improve conditions related to the coronavirus, which could benefit as many as 3,900 employees in Nebraska.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced Sunday that it and JBS had agreed to a $4 per hour increase in wages through May. This is in addition to a $600 bonus.

The meatpacker employs 1,000 workers in Omaha and 2,900 in Grand Island.

As part of this new agreement, JBS will provide employees access to masks, gloves and face shields and will install plastic shields in areas where physical distancing is not possible.

It also will increase the cleaning of common areas and enlarge cafeterias and break rooms so employees can spread out.

