LINCOLN — The long green Servpro trailer with the words “DISASTER RECOVERY TEAM” stretched multiple parking spots in front of the Keating O’Gara Law Firm. A window to the firm had been smashed open and, inside it, a box of doughnuts sat for all the workers busy cleaning up after Saturday night’s protest in downtown Lincoln that followed last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Deeper inside the law firm, in a middle office, were the remnants of a fire started by one of the protesters. The office was black with soot. It had been started in a trash can, one of the lawyers said, but, according to the police, whoever had started it closed the door behind them, smothering the potential of the flames.
Had the door not been closed, the whole building on the Lincoln Mall might have been gutted, much like the Universal Surety Inland Insurance building, a block away, had been.
Firetrucks were stationed outside that spot as firefighters cleaned out that building. The entire Mall — typically silent on a Sunday morning — buzzed with reconstruction and renovation company trucks, men boarding up windows still unscathed, cleaners gently sweeping shards of glass into dustpans, community organizers, lawyers and lobbyists whose offices — set on a pretty stretch just west of the State Capitol — had been hit.
One woman in a SUV was doing coffee runs for anyone who needed it. More than anything, there were folks — many with coronavirus-minded masks, some not — walking, biking or driving through the scene, as if rubbernecking tourists, snapping pictures of broken windows and graffiti left by vandals.
No Justice, No Peace. I Can’t Breathe. Cop Killers. And, most frequently, “F--- 12,” a derogatory reference to police officers.
“You had to hit this window hard,” said one passerby, noting the multiple panes of glass through which a vandal had to break.
For people who’d lived in Lincoln just a few years — or all their lives — they’d never seen anything quite like what happened late Saturday into early Sunday, many hours after a peaceful protest — that had wended its way through Lincoln — turned into a spree of vandalism.
State Sen. Anna Wishart, who arrived at 8 Sunday morning to help with cleanup, grew up in Lincoln. She lived a few blocks from the Mall. This legislative district — the 27th — is hers.
“Violence and vandalism is never the way to positive change,” Wishart said during a brief break in cleaning. She said she represents a “beautifully diverse” district and couldn’t look kids in her district in the eye if she didn’t care about the long-term effects of systemic racism.
But peaceful protests communicate those concerns, she said. And the majority of the protests in Lincoln have been peaceful. Hours upon hours of them.
It got more dangerous and violent, however, after a standoff between police and protesters at the County-City building in Lincoln – which sits at the east end of the mall – sent protesters back toward the State Capitol around 11 p.m. The protest continued into early Sunday morning.
What was left, by Sunday midday, was a large cleanup project and, for some lawyers, a massive operation to move confidential client files to different location, in case another protest ¯ scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol — stretches into a night of more broken windows and graffiti.
Photos: Second day of protest leads to damage in Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.