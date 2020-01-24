WASHINGTON — Groups of Nebraskans and Iowans joined other abortion opponents from across the country at the 47th national March For Life on Friday, excited to see Donald Trump become the first sitting president to address the gathering in person.
“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Trump told the crowd. “And as the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made.”
The annual event started one year after the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a woman’s legal right to abortion.
Seth Nelson, 18, was one of the dozens of students and chaperones from Remsen St. Mary’s High School in Remsen, Iowa, who attended this year’s march.
It was his first time there, but Nelson said he’s hopeful that the court will soon overturn Roe.
“I want to end abortion,” he said. “Our religion teacher always says, ‘We’re the generation to end abortion.’ ”
Trump fired up the crowd by talking about policy changes his administration has made to push back on abortion access and the conservative judges he’s placed on the federal bench.
Critics accuse Trump of using the march to try to distract from his impeachment trial in the Senate.
Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of desperation, plain and simple.” Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused Trump of carrying out “a full-out assault on our health and our rights.”
According to Pew Research Center polling in 2019, roughly 6 in 10 Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Over time, though, both the Democratic and Republican parties have moved further to the left and right, respectively, on abortion rights.
Views of abortion have remained relatively stable over two decades of polling, and it’s a minority of Americans who believe that abortion should be legal or illegal in all cases. But polling does suggest a widening partisan gap on the question of support for abortion rights in all or most cases, along with some movement on both sides of the aisle toward total support or total opposition to abortion rights.
Midlands senators could not participate in the march because they had to be in their seats for the ongoing impeachment trial, but they hosted morning receptions for constituents in town for the event.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, talked up this year’s theme of “pro-life, pro-woman” and said the movement is making progress even if Roe isn’t going to be overturned immediately.
“We’re headed that way,” she said. “I don’t know that we see that breakthrough ruling right now. But I think there’s greater awareness in the public of what life really is and how meaningful it is, and as we start to see that more and more of our younger people are committing themselves to life and as we see that, I do think we’re getting closer.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., told visiting Nebraskans to “stay strong, stay courageous, stay vocal,” while Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said more advanced sonogram images are prompting people to change their attitudes about abortion.
“It turns out teens and 20-somethings are becoming more pro-life, because when you see what’s happening in utero, you realize that a baby is a baby,” he said.
Among several University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who stopped by the Fischer and Sasse reception were 19-year-old twins Joshua and Katie Harris.
“The work that we’re doing out here — I truly think that what we’re doing is making a difference,” Josh said.
Katie Harris said she feels a special responsibility to express her views as a woman in the movement. She said she’s glad to see some states passing new abortion restrictions and the possibility of court rulings favorable to the cause.
“And hopefully we won’t have to keep coming to these marches if Roe v. Wade gets overturned,” she said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
