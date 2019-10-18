A man whose car broke down early Friday along Interstate 80 near Sutherland, Nebraska, was struck and killed by a semitrailer truck as he walked on the highway.
At about 3:10 a.m., Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a semi in the median of I-80 at mile marker 153. The semi driver, Narinder Singh, 28, of California, told the troopers that his vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
A man had been walking in the center of the eastbound right lane, the patrol said. Singh, whose semi was eastbound, swerved in an attempt to avoid the man, but the semi struck the man before it rolled into the median.
The man, Keith Burgess, 56, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers found Burgess’ vehicle about a mile west of the crash site. The vehicle was out of fuel and had a dead battery, the patrol said.
Hours earlier and about 45 miles east of that crash, troopers responded to a crash on I-80 near Brady. They found that an eastbound cattle-hauler had rolled and was in the median about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Many of the cattle were loose and some had been killed in the crash, the patrol said.
The driver, Leonard Landers, 58, of Loup City, Nebraska, was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte. The patrol said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Several troopers, along with deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, assisted local ranchers in herding the cattle off the roadway. Of the 110 head of cattle that were in the trailer at the time of the crash, 16 were killed.
The 9-mile stretch of I-80 from Brady to Maxwell was closed from about three hours after the crash.
