A man who fired a pistol at Cass County sheriff's deputies Wednesday night was struck multiple times when the deputies returned fire.

The man, who was not identified by the Sheriff's Office, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha for treatment of his injuries. 

In a press release, the department said deputies went to a home near Fox Lane and Raven Drive, just south of the Platte River, at 10:25 p.m. A woman told 911 that her husband had attempted suicide but then drove away. 

As the deputies were heading to the home, they found the man's pickup truck in a ditch. No one was inside.

The deputies went to the home and spoke to the woman on the front porch. The man entered the home through the back door, the Sheriff's Office said. A few seconds later, officials said, he came out the front door firing shots at the deputies with a pistol.

Deputies shot back and hit the man multiple times. The man was given medical aid and taken to the hospital. 

The deputies were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, following the Sheriff's Office policy. Their identities were not immediately released. 

The Sheriff's Office declined to comment further and referred questions to the Nebraska State Patrol. Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman, said the patrol is investigating.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

