A man was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene of a two-car rollover crash in Lincoln on Friday night.

The crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. near 44th and O Streets.

The driver who died was going west on O Street when his SUV crossed over the median and collided with a pickup going east.

Two people in the pickup were taken to a local hospital. One suffered critical injuries.

Seat belts were not used, and alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash, Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

