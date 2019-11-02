A man was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene of a two-car rollover crash in Lincoln on Friday night.
The crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. near 44th and O Streets.
The driver who died was going west on O Street when his SUV crossed over the median and collided with a pickup going east.
Two people in the pickup were taken to a local hospital. One suffered critical injuries.
Seat belts were not used, and alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash, Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing.
