A Nebraska man died and another man was seriously injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash south of Lincoln.
Jamie Bauman, 39, of Martell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Cassidy Clement, 25, of Lincoln, was taken to the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
Investigators determined that Bauman was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck north on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Roca Road when he lost control of the pickup about 7:45 a.m. The pickup crossed the grass median and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Clement.
Preliminary evidence indicates that Clement was wearing a seat belt, but Bauman wasn't. The road was snow-covered and icy at the time of the collision, the Sheriff's Office said.
