A Nebraska man died and another man was seriously injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash south of Lincoln.

Jamie Bauman, 39, of Martell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Cassidy Clement, 25, of Lincoln, was taken to the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. 

Investigators determined that Bauman was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck north on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Roca Road when he lost control of the pickup about 7:45 a.m. The pickup crossed the grass median and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Clement. 

Preliminary evidence indicates that Clement was wearing a seat belt, but Bauman wasn't. The road was snow-covered and icy at the time of the collision, the Sheriff's Office said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started