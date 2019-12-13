One man died Friday in a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV in Saunders County.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, on U.S. Highway 77 less than two miles north of Mead.
A 2006 Ford 250 Super Duty pickup truck was headed south on Highway 77 about 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said. The pickup slid sideways into the northbound lanes of the highway into the path of a northbound 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.
The Jeep hit the passenger side of the pickup. The man who died was in the pickup's front passenger seat, Stukenholtz said.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening. A rear-seat passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha with life-threatening injuries.
The names of those involved will be released after relatives are notified, the sheriff said.
