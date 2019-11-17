A rural Nebraska man died Sunday after losing control of his vehicle on a gravel road west of Lincoln.
Jeffrey Vanlent, 55, of rural Denton, was partially ejected from the 2000 Subaru he was driving. The vehicle entered a ditch and struck a power pole before coming to rest on its side.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. just west of Southwest 98th Street and West Van Dorn Street.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Vanlent was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
