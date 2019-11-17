A rural Nebraska man died Sunday after losing control of his vehicle on a gravel road west of Lincoln.

Jeffrey Vanlent, 55, of rural Denton was partially ejected from the Subaru he was driving. The vehicle entered a ditch and then struck a power pole before coming to a rest on its side.

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. just west of Southwest 98th Street and West Van Dorn Street.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Vanlent was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

Nancy Gaarder

