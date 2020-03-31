TC Energy

LINCOLN — The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline is a go, its Canadian developer, TC Energy, announced Tuesday morning.

The $8 billion project, first announced more than a decade ago, had been delayed due to regulatory hurdles, financial uncertainty and opposition from environmental groups. It is being launched as oil prices have cratered.

But Tuesday, TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — gave the 1,200-mile-long project a green light. It expects the pipeline to be operational by 2023.

“This important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security,” said Russ Girling, TC Energy’s president and chief executive officer.

The announcement is sure to ramp up opposition by environmental groups and some landowners who maintain the pipeline will leak.

TC Energy said it has signed contracts to ship 575 million barrels of oil per day from the tar sands region of northern Alberta, and will shift another 115 million barrels from its existing Keystone pipeline that crosses eastern Nebraska.

The 36-inch Keystone XL has a capacity to ship 830 million barrels a day.

TC Energy also said it has a financing plan for the project that includes a $1.1 billion investment by the Province of Alberta, as well as $4.2 billion in credit guaranteed by the province.

