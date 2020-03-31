LINCOLN — The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline is a go, its Canadian developer, TC Energy, announced Tuesday morning.
The $8 billion project, first announced more than a decade ago, had been delayed due to regulatory hurdles, financial uncertainty and opposition from environmental groups. It is being launched as oil prices have cratered to about $20 a barrel, less than half of the break-even point for extraction of Canadian tar sand oil.
But Tuesday, TC Energy — formerly TransCanada — gave the 1,200-mile-long project a green light after obtaining $5.3 billion in investment and loan guarantees for the project from the Province of Alberta, home of the tar sands that supply oil for the Keystone XL.
The pipeline, which still faces some lawsuits and review by some counties, is projected to be operational by 2023.
“This important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security,” said Russ Girling, TC Energy’s president and chief executive officer.
Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, a coalition of environmentalists and landowners who oppose the pipeline, said TC Energy’s announcement “smacks of such arrogance” given the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
“Big Oil takes advantage of situations whenever there’s a crack,” Kleeb said. Opponents, she said, cannot mobilize right now due to restrictions on public gatherings, and it appears that Alberta is willing to provide “a bailout” for the project.
The Keystone XL would not be feasible except for the province’s money, Kleeb said.
TC Energy said it has a financing plan for the project that includes a $1.1 billion investment by the Province of Alberta as well as $4.2 billion in loan guarantees by the province.
Alberta’s Prime Minister Jason Kenney told the Calgary Herald that the investment was necessary so that construction could begin by April 1, presumably on the Canadian side of the border.
“In part because of the chaos in global energy markets, private sector capital is not available to finance the project,” Kenney said. “We can’t wait any longer … It is an investment in our future when we so desperately need one right now.”
TC Energy said it has signed contracts to ship 575 million barrels of oil per day from the tar sands region of northern Alberta, and will shift another 115 million barrels from its existing Keystone pipeline that crosses eastern Nebraska.
The 36-inch Keystone XL has a capacity to ship 830 million barrels a day.
The project still faces some federal lawsuits as well as legal challenges to eminent domain actions by some Nebraska landowners.
TC Energy still needs approval from some counties to erect work camps and utilize county roads for heavy construction equipment.
Terry Cunha, a spokesman for TC Energy, said the company will screen workers, do enhanced cleaning and take other steps at construction sites and a worker camp to be located in Nebraska to protect against the coronavirus.
“Construction will only take place after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and of those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account,” Cunha said.
